Pauline O'Dell Hill
March 22, 1935 - September 26, 2021
Pauline O'Dell Hill, 86, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.
Born March 22, 1935, in Henry County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harry Lee and Hattie Scott O'Dell.
She was a member of Catawba United Methodist Church in Catawba.
She is survived by her husband, C.B. Hill; sons, Eugene Hill and wife, Janice, and David Hill; daughter, Debra Mathis and husband, Ted; grandchildren, Katie Mathis, Derek Sigmon and wife, Kristan; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Wyatt; brothers, Ruby O'Dell and wife, Faye, Roy O'Dell and wife, Linda; and nephews, Randy O'Dell and wife, Emily, Jason O'Dell, and Brandon O'Dell.
She will lie in state from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Drum Funeral Home in Conover. A private graveside will be held.
Condolences may be sent to the Hill family at www.drumfh-conover.com
