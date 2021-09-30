Menu
Pauline O'Dell Hill
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Pauline O'Dell Hill

March 22, 1935 - September 26, 2021

Pauline O'Dell Hill, 86, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born March 22, 1935, in Henry County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harry Lee and Hattie Scott O'Dell.

She was a member of Catawba United Methodist Church in Catawba.

She is survived by her husband, C.B. Hill; sons, Eugene Hill and wife, Janice, and David Hill; daughter, Debra Mathis and husband, Ted; grandchildren, Katie Mathis, Derek Sigmon and wife, Kristan; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Wyatt; brothers, Ruby O'Dell and wife, Faye, Roy O'Dell and wife, Linda; and nephews, Randy O'Dell and wife, Emily, Jason O'Dell, and Brandon O'Dell.

She will lie in state from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Drum Funeral Home in Conover. A private graveside will be held.

Condolences may be sent to the Hill family at www.drumfh-conover.com.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South, Conover, NC
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
