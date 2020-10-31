Pearl Parker Raines
April 19, 1930 - October 29, 2020
Pearl Parker Raines, 90, of Newton, formerly of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
She was born April 19, 1930, in Catawba County, a daughter of Russell John Parker and Mae Crouch Parker.
Mrs. Raines attended Hickory High School and CVCC. She worked in Sales at JC Penny and Smith Drugs. She was co-owner of Hickory Carved Sanding Co.
Pearl was a long-time member of Springs Road Baptist Church and active in Prime Timers. She was a charter member of New Life Baptist in Conover and Tri City Baptist in Conover. Pearl was a dedicated, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and an avid gardener.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Arthur Raines; brothers, James Russell Parker, Coy Lee Parker, Gene C. Parker; sons–in–law, David Lewis "Lewie" Saine, James "Jim" Boles; and great-grandsons, Taylor Arthur Smith and David Austin Saine.
Survivors include her son, Gary Arthur Raines Jr. (Dana); daughters, Deborah Raines Boles, Judy Raines Saine, and Sherry Raines Crews; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Christine Parker Watts of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m., at Springs Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Rev. Jeff Brown will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Hickory Funeral Homewww.hickoryfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 31, 2020.