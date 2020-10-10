Pearlie McCoy BoylesOctober 18, 1918 - October 8, 2020Pearlie McCoy Boyles, 101, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his residence.He was born in Lincoln County, Oct. 18, 1918, he was the son of the late Bruce and Annie Margaret Mull Boyles.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cora Sue Whisnant Boyles; three sisters, Novella, Maggie and Junie; and three brothers, Feimster, George, and Evan.Pearlie was a World War II Army veteran, serving his country and had fought in Italy, France and Germany. He was retired from Southern Desk and a member of Bible Baptist Church.He is survived by his daughter, Joyce Nail of Conover; sons, Carroll Boyles of Conover, and Ray Boyles and wife, Paula, of Asheville; granddaughters, Melissa Sheets and husband, Billy, of Hickory, Patricia Boyles of Apex, Jerri Dale and husband, Garry, of Wilmington, and Jessica Steixner and husband, Flo, of Nashville, Tenn.; grandsons, Paul Boyles and wife, Paige, of Raleigh, Brian Coulbourn and wife, Robin, of Hickory, Eric Coulbourn and wife, Taby, of Conover, and Kevin Boyles and wife, Anita, of Claremont; and a number of great-grandchildren.Funeral will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. Visitation will be from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home, prior to the service. A private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home