Peggy Clark BeamJanuary 19, 1932 - December 27, 2021Peggy Clark Beam, 89, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Trinity Ridge.Born in Catawba County, Jan. 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Durant and Lila Rae Rozzell Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry David Beam; daughter, Kathy Lynn Beam; sister, Betty Jo Parker; and brothers, Walter F. Clark, Howard D. Clark, James H. Clark, Raymond D. Clark Jr., and Richard D. Clark.Peggy retired from Paul Lavitt Mills as a secretary, then she worked at Catawba Valley Medical Center for 15 years in accounts receivable. She was a member at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod.She is survived by her sons, Mike Beam and wife, Nancy of Kannapolis and Scott Beam and wife, Marsha of Hickory; granddaughters, Erin Hodges and husband, Michael of Huntersville, Emily Case and husband, Nick of Kannapolis, Sara Beam of Kannapolis and Jenna Fogle of Hickory; and five great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod, with the Rev. David Ziehr officiating. The family will receive friends in the narthex, after the memorial service.Memorial Gifts may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod, 2304 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.Hickory Funeral Home