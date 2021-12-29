Menu
Peggy Clark Beam
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Peggy Clark Beam

January 19, 1932 - December 27, 2021

Peggy Clark Beam, 89, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Trinity Ridge.

Born in Catawba County, Jan. 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Durant and Lila Rae Rozzell Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry David Beam; daughter, Kathy Lynn Beam; sister, Betty Jo Parker; and brothers, Walter F. Clark, Howard D. Clark, James H. Clark, Raymond D. Clark Jr., and Richard D. Clark.

Peggy retired from Paul Lavitt Mills as a secretary, then she worked at Catawba Valley Medical Center for 15 years in accounts receivable. She was a member at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod.

She is survived by her sons, Mike Beam and wife, Nancy of Kannapolis and Scott Beam and wife, Marsha of Hickory; granddaughters, Erin Hodges and husband, Michael of Huntersville, Emily Case and husband, Nick of Kannapolis, Sara Beam of Kannapolis and Jenna Fogle of Hickory; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod, with the Rev. David Ziehr officiating. The family will receive friends in the narthex, after the memorial service.

Memorial Gifts may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod, 2304 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
in the narthex
NC
Dec
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod
NC
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers of comfort and peace on the loss of Peggy for your family and friends. She was a joyful and caring person. We will miss Peggy's smiling face at our LWML Elizabeth Circle meetings at St Stephens Lutheran Church, MS
Linda G Tilley
Friend
December 29, 2021
