Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peggy Jean Hamby Cannon
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
Send Flowers
Peggy Jean Hamby Cannon

August 29, 1940 - March 21, 2022

Peggy Jean Hamby Cannon, 81, of Hudson, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Hickory Falls Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.

Mrs. Cannon was born Aug. 29, 1940, in Caldwell County, to the late James Albert Hamby and Rachel Wright Price. She was a retired nurse with Wilkes Senior Village and College Pines Nursing Center and was a member of Harris Chapel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, James E. Cannon and Tony E. Cannon; brother, Tony Alan Hamby; and sister, Doris Hicks.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Ervin T. Cannon of the home; three sons, Richard A. Cannon and wife, Lisa of Belmont, Chris P. Cannon and wife, Shirley of Granite Falls, and Richie Cannon of Orlando, Fla.; Judy Cannon, daughter-in-law, of Hudson; her grandchildren, Joshua, Casey, Tyler, Robert, Lee, Matthew, and Johnathan; brother, James E. Hamby of Granite Falls; and great-grandchild, Aaliyah.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Mackie Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Mackie Funeral Service, with the Rev. Ron Burgett officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richie Cannon, Lee Gentle, Tyler Cannon, Jordan Randall, Keith Barry and David Coffey. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Teague, Matthew Teague and Taylor Mitchum.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

www.mackiefh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
Mar
24
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.