Peggy Jean Hamby CannonAugust 29, 1940 - March 21, 2022Peggy Jean Hamby Cannon, 81, of Hudson, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Hickory Falls Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.Mrs. Cannon was born Aug. 29, 1940, in Caldwell County, to the late James Albert Hamby and Rachel Wright Price. She was a retired nurse with Wilkes Senior Village and College Pines Nursing Center and was a member of Harris Chapel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, James E. Cannon and Tony E. Cannon; brother, Tony Alan Hamby; and sister, Doris Hicks.Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Ervin T. Cannon of the home; three sons, Richard A. Cannon and wife, Lisa of Belmont, Chris P. Cannon and wife, Shirley of Granite Falls, and Richie Cannon of Orlando, Fla.; Judy Cannon, daughter-in-law, of Hudson; her grandchildren, Joshua, Casey, Tyler, Robert, Lee, Matthew, and Johnathan; brother, James E. Hamby of Granite Falls; and great-grandchild, Aaliyah.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Mackie Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Mackie Funeral Service, with the Rev. Ron Burgett officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richie Cannon, Lee Gentle, Tyler Cannon, Jordan Randall, Keith Barry and David Coffey. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Teague, Matthew Teague and Taylor Mitchum.Memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.