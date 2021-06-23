Peggy Jean Lail HortonApril 17, 1942 - June 19, 2021Peggy Jean Lail Horton, 79, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Carolina Caring.Born April 17, 1942, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Robert Lail and Garnett Caldwell Lail. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Taylor Horton; son, Eric Taylor Horton; grandson, Dakota Austin Piercy; brother, Wayne Lail; and sister, Shirley Yoder.Peggy was a member of Transformation Church and former member of St. John's United Methodist Church. While at St. John's, she was a member of the United Methodist Women, sang in the choir, and was heavily involved in all aspects of her church family.Survivors include three children, Penny Horton, Leshea Piercy and husband, Kevin, and Chad Horton and wife, Shannon; grandchildren, Disa Gantt and husband, Josh, Dustin Street and wife, Heather, Matt Piercy, Kristen Piercy, Keely Horton, Whitney Horton, and Amberly Horton; great-grandchildren, Kialyn Gantt, Bree Street, Averie Street, Laynie Gantt, and Andrew Street; nieces, Melissa Ricks and Karen Hedrick; nephew, Kevin Lail; and beloved cat, Sassi.A celebration of her life will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Transformation Church, with Pastor Michael Hone and Rita Specht officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., at the church.Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Piercy, Chad Horton, Dustin Street, Josh Gantt, Matt Piercy, and Jimmy Young.Memorials may be made to Transformation Church, 306 14th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602; or Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.