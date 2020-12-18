Peggy Mask LowdermilkMay 5, 1935 - December 15, 2020Peggy Lowdermilk, 85, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care in Hudson.She was born May 5, 1935, daughter of the late John Clarence and Emma Page Mask.Ms. Lowdermilk was retired from the Caldwell County School System where she served as a teacher and a principal. She loved gardening, reading and playing golf.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Lowdermilk.Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Jeffrey Lowdermilk (Susan) of Bradenton, Fla., and Todd Lowdermilk of Sawmills; two sisters, Hazel Pecora of Baltimore, Md., and Billie Kaye Holland (Greg) of Acworth, Ga.; three grandchildren, Ashley Lowdermilk of Bradenton, Fla., Brandon Lowdermilk (Janet) of Graham and Brandy Lowdermilk of Sawmills; and four great-grandchildren, Abbie Lowdermilk, Anderson Lowdermilk, Trae Robinette and Daigen Dula.A private family service will be held at a later date.Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations