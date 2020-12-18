Menu
Peggy Mask Lowdermilk
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Peggy Mask Lowdermilk

May 5, 1935 - December 15, 2020

Peggy Lowdermilk, 85, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care in Hudson.

She was born May 5, 1935, daughter of the late John Clarence and Emma Page Mask.

Ms. Lowdermilk was retired from the Caldwell County School System where she served as a teacher and a principal. She loved gardening, reading and playing golf.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Lowdermilk.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Jeffrey Lowdermilk (Susan) of Bradenton, Fla., and Todd Lowdermilk of Sawmills; two sisters, Hazel Pecora of Baltimore, Md., and Billie Kaye Holland (Greg) of Acworth, Ga.; three grandchildren, Ashley Lowdermilk of Bradenton, Fla., Brandon Lowdermilk (Janet) of Graham and Brandy Lowdermilk of Sawmills; and four great-grandchildren, Abbie Lowdermilk, Anderson Lowdermilk, Trae Robinette and Daigen Dula.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations

www.mackiefh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy was my aunt through marriage. In recent years we had become E-Mail friends. We messaged each other about bygone times and politics of today. I enjoyed and cherished her friendship and always looked forward to her outlook on current events and life. Peggy will be missed, she is an irreplaceable friend.
CHARLES GARY CARROLL
December 21, 2020
Peggy was an amazing woman. She was always eager to take on a challenge and enhanced her education whenever possible. Her enthusiam was contagious, whether for her children, friend, golf or travel. She will be missed.
Jovita Mask and Bill Lovin, Apex, NC
December 20, 2020
