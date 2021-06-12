Peggy Hawn MillerFebruary 16, 1932 - June 9, 2021Peggy Hawn Miller, 89, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke in Connelly Springs.She was born Feb. 16, 1932, in Catawba County, to the late George and Ruth Sigmon Hawn. Peggy was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover. She was giving and hardworking, enjoyed cooking, playing sports, spending time and having fun with her family and friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harvey Hawn; and sisters, Georgia Hollar, Rose Vanhorn, and Dorothy Sipe.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Danna Joyce Perkins of Conover; grandson, Jody Carpenter and wife, Kelly, of Advance; great-grandchildren, Regan Shoemaker and Caden Shoemaker.A memorial service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m., at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover. The Rev. Peggy Stout will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 217 2nd Ave. NE, Conover, NC 28613.