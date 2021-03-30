Penny Renaye Paige Lail
June 3, 1965 - March 29, 2021
Penny Renaye Paige Lail, 55, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 3, 1965, to the late Bennie Richard Paige and Jane Ellen Hildebran Paige, in Burke County. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Faye Starr.
Survivors include her fiancé, Freddie Sigmon of the home; son, Josh Lail of Hickory; daughter, Whitney Bradshaw and husband Cody of Hickory; granddaughter, Ali Bradshaw; brother, Jimmy Paige and wife Kaela; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 31, at 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. The Rev. Russell Young will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org
.
Hickory Funeral Homewww.hickoryfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2021.