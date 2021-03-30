Menu
Penny Renaye Paige Lail
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
Penny Renaye Paige Lail

June 3, 1965 - March 29, 2021

Penny Renaye Paige Lail, 55, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at her residence.

She was born June 3, 1965, to the late Bennie Richard Paige and Jane Ellen Hildebran Paige, in Burke County. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Faye Starr.

Survivors include her fiancé, Freddie Sigmon of the home; son, Josh Lail of Hickory; daughter, Whitney Bradshaw and husband Cody of Hickory; granddaughter, Ali Bradshaw; brother, Jimmy Paige and wife Kaela; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 31, at 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. The Rev. Russell Young will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
NC
Mar
31
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home
NC
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love Karen, Brenda, Dale and Tresa Lail
Karen Lail
March 31, 2021
Sending love and comfort during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers for each of you.
Bruce and Sharee Huffman
March 30, 2021
My deepest heartfelt condolences to all.
Keith Rock
March 30, 2021
