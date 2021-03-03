Penny Spencer StephensMarch 31, 1964 - February 28, 2021Penny Stephens, 56, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her residence.She was born March 31, 1964, daughter of the late David Lee Spencer and Bonnie Wilson Vines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark Spencer and Lee BridgesThose left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, John Stephens of the home; brother, Kenny Spencer (Regina) of Hickory; four sisters, Sherry Miller (Ray) of Hickory, Janet Hodges (Kenneth) of Sherrill's Ford, Judy Crowder of Valdese and Ginger Bridges of Morganton.Memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 3, at Guiding Light Baptist Church, 416 27th St. SW, in Hickory, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Daniel Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Mackie Funeral Service