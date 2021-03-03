Menu
Penny Spencer Stephens
1964 - 2021
Penny Spencer Stephens

March 31, 1964 - February 28, 2021

Penny Stephens, 56, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her residence.

She was born March 31, 1964, daughter of the late David Lee Spencer and Bonnie Wilson Vines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark Spencer and Lee Bridges

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, John Stephens of the home; brother, Kenny Spencer (Regina) of Hickory; four sisters, Sherry Miller (Ray) of Hickory, Janet Hodges (Kenneth) of Sherrill's Ford, Judy Crowder of Valdese and Ginger Bridges of Morganton.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 3, at Guiding Light Baptist Church, 416 27th St. SW, in Hickory, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Daniel Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Guiding Light Baptist Church
416 27th St. SW, Hickory, NC
