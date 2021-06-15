Perkins Lester HallJuly 28, 1932 - June 12, 2021Perkins Lester Hall, 88, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Caldwell UNC Health Care, surrounded by his loving family members.He was born July 28, 1932, in Caldwell County, to the late James Albert Hall and Bertha Elmore Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Minton; one sister, Cleo Hall; and his son in-law, Gaston Coffey.He was a member of Concord Baptist Church, retired from Shuford Mills, a former member of Lovelady Rescue Squad, and served in the U.S. Army.Survivors include his soulmate, Eva Minton Hall of the residence; two daughters, Virgie Coffey, and Rebecca McLean; one son, Joshua Hall; son-in-law, Dale McLean, all of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Olivia Carraway, Jeffery Hamby, Tabatha and Alex McLean, Tasha M. Miles, Brandy and Wesley Minton; and eight great-grandchildren.A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, June16, at 2 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Whitt officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow with military honors provided by Caldwell County Honor Guard and National Guard at Sunset Hills Cemetery.Memorials in his honor may be made to Caldwell County Hospice, 903 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645.Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service is serving the family of Perkins Lester Hall.