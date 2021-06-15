Menu
Perkins Lester Hall
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
106 South Main Street
Granite Falls, NC
Perkins Lester Hall

July 28, 1932 - June 12, 2021

Perkins Lester Hall, 88, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Caldwell UNC Health Care, surrounded by his loving family members.

He was born July 28, 1932, in Caldwell County, to the late James Albert Hall and Bertha Elmore Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Minton; one sister, Cleo Hall; and his son in-law, Gaston Coffey.

He was a member of Concord Baptist Church, retired from Shuford Mills, a former member of Lovelady Rescue Squad, and served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his soulmate, Eva Minton Hall of the residence; two daughters, Virgie Coffey, and Rebecca McLean; one son, Joshua Hall; son-in-law, Dale McLean, all of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Olivia Carraway, Jeffery Hamby, Tabatha and Alex McLean, Tasha M. Miles, Brandy and Wesley Minton; and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, June16, at 2 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Whitt officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow with military honors provided by Caldwell County Honor Guard and National Guard at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Caldwell County Hospice, 903 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645.

Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service is serving the family of Perkins Lester Hall.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
106 South Main Street P.O. Box 1063, Granite Falls, NC
Jun
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
106 South Main Street P.O. Box 1063, Granite Falls, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Family, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cathie Brewer McCaslin
June 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss Hug Jeff and let him know I'm thinking of him and all of y'all Losing a loved one is something we all have to face, just remember the good times hold on to each other and you will make it through
Greg Hollifield
June 15, 2021
