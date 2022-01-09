Perry Lee Caldwell
April 2, 1949 - January 4, 2022
Mr. Perry Lee Caldwell, 72, of Vale, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Autumn Care of Drexel, following a period of declining health.
Perry was born April 2, 1949, in Haywood County, to the late Robert Lee Caldwell and Harriet Bryson Setzer. He was a retired press operator in the cable industry and was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. He had a love for fishing and possessed a work ethic like no other.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two aunts, Dorothy Setzer and Jewel Gillett; two uncles, Herschel Bryson and Virgil Bryson; and his best friend and cousin, Frank Evans.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Buchanan Caldwell of the home; three children, Penny Eggers and husband, Danny, of Morganton, Amy Sigmon and husband, David, of Maiden, and Perry Scott Caldwell and wife, Courtney, of Lenoir; sister, Karen Fleming and husband, Joe, of Morganton; three grandchildren, Anthony Sigmon, Hannah Lesher and husband, Michael, and Sydney Sigmon; and three great-grandchildren, Kenlea Caldwell, Hunter Lesher and Karris Caldwell.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m., at Heritage Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dwayne Buchanan officiating. Interment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.
Memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
Memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 9, 2022.