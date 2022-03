Perry "P.J." Moore



At 73, Perry "P.J." Moore, with wife, Patricia, by his side, accepted his wings to be with Jesus in Paradise, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.



The celebration of life will be held Saturday March 26, at 2 p.m., at Transformation Church of Hickory, with Pastor Michael D. Hone officiating.



Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations is assisting the family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 25, 2022.