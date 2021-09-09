Philamena Alu D'AloiaFebruary 28, 1937 - September 7, 2021Philamena Alu D'Aloia, 84, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.Born Feb. 28, 1937, in Belleville, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Charles Alu and Lucy Paladino Alu. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander D'Aloia; and sister, Marie Bissett.She was a loving and supportive mother and grandmother with an amazing sense of humor. She was an animal, bird and music lover. Philamena had a very young spirit and always had a good time, especially when spending time with her granddaughter. She always unselfishly put her family first.She is survived by her children, Diane Gilson (Joseph) of Taylorsville, Alexander D'Aloia of Grover Beach, Calif., and Kenneth D'Aloia of New York, N.Y.; brother, Russell Alu of Kingsburg, N.J.; and granddaughter, Natalya Gilson of Taylorsville.The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 3 p.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 3 p.m., with Father Amaro Saumell III officiating.