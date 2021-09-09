Menu
Philamena Alu D'Aloia
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Philamena Alu D'Aloia

February 28, 1937 - September 7, 2021

Philamena Alu D'Aloia, 84, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

Born Feb. 28, 1937, in Belleville, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Charles Alu and Lucy Paladino Alu. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander D'Aloia; and sister, Marie Bissett.

She was a loving and supportive mother and grandmother with an amazing sense of humor. She was an animal, bird and music lover. Philamena had a very young spirit and always had a good time, especially when spending time with her granddaughter. She always unselfishly put her family first.

She is survived by her children, Diane Gilson (Joseph) of Taylorsville, Alexander D'Aloia of Grover Beach, Calif., and Kenneth D'Aloia of New York, N.Y.; brother, Russell Alu of Kingsburg, N.J.; and granddaughter, Natalya Gilson of Taylorsville.

The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 3 p.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 3 p.m., with Father Amaro Saumell III officiating.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Aloysius Catholic Church,
NC
Sep
10
Funeral Mass
3:00p.m.
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Alex, Kenny, Diane, So sorry for your loss. Our sincere condolences are with you. We will hold all the good memories close to our hearts. Send you prayers Love, Renee, Nicholas, & Michael Andalora
Renee Andalora
September 11, 2021
My condolences and sympathy On tge loss of your mother. Our prayers are with you and the family
Keith bissett
September 11, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. The lost of a Mother is never easy. Sincerely Sharon, Freddie, Brandon Fischer and Uncle Bob
Sharon Fischer
September 10, 2021
Giving, loving, funny, awesome are just a few words that describe Phyllis. Last week she called & asked me to come to her apartment. When there she gave me a beautiful cake plate & electric knife. Just like that because she is a precious. We, at Viewmont Apts will miss this amazing person. Rest in peace.
Helen Clawson
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results