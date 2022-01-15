Philip Ray "Jack" Flowers



Philip Ray "Jack" Flowers departed this life Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Magnolia of Gaffney, S.C.



He was born to Frank and Ida Farrer Flowers Feb. 17, 1934, in Claremont.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m., and the service will begin at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Joe Shuford and Dale Gibson presiding. Burial will be at McKenzie Grove Cemetery.



Tom Rawls Funeral Director is in charge of the service.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 15, 2022.