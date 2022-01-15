Philip Ray "Jack" Flowers departed this life Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Magnolia of Gaffney, S.C.
He was born to Frank and Ida Farrer Flowers Feb. 17, 1934, in Claremont.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m., and the service will begin at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Joe Shuford and Dale Gibson presiding. Burial will be at McKenzie Grove Cemetery.
Tom Rawls Funeral Director is in charge of the service.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 15, 2022.
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Phil Flowers, we were co-workers at The General Electric plant in Hickory. I did not know him that well but he was always very nice and smiling.May he rest in peace.
Barbara Barker Mayes
January 15, 2022
Phil was a fine man, always smiling and friendly to everyone he was associated with. I knew him at GE Hickory. He was an excellent employee. Glad to have worked with him. My condolences to his family.