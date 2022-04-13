Phillip Earl LewisJanuary 4, 1942 - April 4, 2022Phillip Earl Lewis, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. He was 80 years old.A private service will be conducted at Ashelawn Cemetery in Jefferson.Phil was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Smethport, to the late Henry Earl Lewis and Madgeline Dollar Lewis of Jefferson.He graduated from Beaver Creek High School in 1960, obtained his undergraduate degree in history from Appalachian State University in 1964, and was awarded a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1969.After meeting and marrying the love of his life, Cheryl Sprenkle, in Baltimore, Md., Phil returned to North Carolina where he and Cheryl raised three children. He served variously as county manager for Ashe County, dean of Curriculum Programs at Wilkes Community College, and was a co-owner of Dogwood Realty and Ashe Appraisal Company. While living in Ashe County, he endured one term as the chairman of the county commissioners.One of Phil's passions was teaching. He began his career in education as a fifth-grade teacher in Baltimore, and later taught real estate and business law classes at Appalachian State University, Wilkes Community College, and the Ashe County Career Center. He founded his own continuing-education company for real estate professionals, traveled state-wide teaching courses, and was able to make even the driest real estate concepts entertaining.His gift for teaching also extended to sports. An outstanding athlete as a youth, Phil spent countless hours in the backyard playing basketball, football, and baseball with his children. He was always up for an evening or weekend tennis game with his daughters.Phil loved books and writing. His home was always full of books, and any conversation with him involved his thoughts on the book he was currently reading. He wrote a novel titled "A Poor Man's Rain," as well as several wonderful children's stories, including "The Last Christmas Tree," which was featured in Our State magazine. He will be remembered most for all the love, generosity, and kindness he gave to his family, as well as his self-deprecating sense of humor.He is survived by three children: a daughter, Shelly White (Kevin), of Phoenix, Ariz.; a son, Phillip Lewis (Lauren) of Charlotte; and a daughter, Brandi De Jager (Robby) of Charlotte; as well as grandchildren, Ashley Lewis of Greensboro; Megan White of New River, Lila White of Phoenix, and Henry and William Lewis of Charlotte. He is also survived by two sisters, Kitty Lawrence (Ken) of Jefferson and Sandra Houck of Hickory; as well as two nieces, two nephews and three great-nieces and three great-nephews.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Robin Johnson House in Dallas, N.C., or your local hospice.Boone Family Funeral Homeof West Jefferson