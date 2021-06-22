Phyllis Blake CannonMay 15, 1941 - June 19, 2021Phyllis Blake Cannon, 80, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living in Cary.Born May 15, 1941, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James Allen Blake and Stella Britt Blake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Jarrett Cannon; son, Richard Blake Cannon; and two sisters, Mary Blake Hurley and Ann Blake Howell.She was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory and volunteered for the Hickory Museum of Art. Phyllis was a retired and beloved teacher from Blackburn Elementary School. She was a kind and soft-spoken lady; a loyal friend, dog lover, and an incredible wife and mother.She is survived by her daughter, Page Cannon Povolny and husband, Chris, of Raleigh; and her beloved dog, Lily.A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 25, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory, with Pastor Chris Webb officiating. A reception will follow at the church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 9580, Hickory, NC 28603.