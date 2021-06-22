Menu
Phyllis Blake Cannon
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Phyllis Blake Cannon

May 15, 1941 - June 19, 2021

Phyllis Blake Cannon, 80, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living in Cary.

Born May 15, 1941, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James Allen Blake and Stella Britt Blake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Jarrett Cannon; son, Richard Blake Cannon; and two sisters, Mary Blake Hurley and Ann Blake Howell.

She was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory and volunteered for the Hickory Museum of Art. Phyllis was a retired and beloved teacher from Blackburn Elementary School. She was a kind and soft-spoken lady; a loyal friend, dog lover, and an incredible wife and mother.

She is survived by her daughter, Page Cannon Povolny and husband, Chris, of Raleigh; and her beloved dog, Lily.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 25, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory, with Pastor Chris Webb officiating. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 9580, Hickory, NC 28603.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Hickory, NC
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I walked into my 3rd grade classroom at Oakwood Elementary School and immediately fell in love with Mrs. Cannon. I was to be disappointed, however, when I learned she was leaving us that year for maternity leave. I loved our sub, Mrs. Clayton, but never forgot Mrs. Cannon's beautiful smile. My years at Oakwood were special ones. I retired teaching from elementary school after 35 years. I am back in with a little charter in Greensboro. Please know that Mrs. Cannon always had a special place in the heart of this little 3rd grader.... now 61 for over 50 years.
Wendy Lowder Weeks
Work
June 26, 2021
Phyllis and I were friends from Oakwood Elementary School from our first years of teaching. She was such a special person and I so loved her! She was crazy about her husband Moe and lost him too soon, and then lost Blake so early! Paige, she loved you and I hope you know how much she was loved! I'm so sorry I hadn't seen her in so long!! She was a wonderful, loving person!!
Faye Burton
Friend
June 23, 2021
I was a classmate of Phyllis in Troy NC. She was a sweet, kind classy lady liked by all. Many years ago we were both living in Hickory and played bridge together. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Catherine Kearns Thornburg
School
June 22, 2021
Phyllis was always such a sweet and friendly person. She´ll certainly be missed at our reunions class of `59-Troy High School. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.
Laura Lassiter Hamrick
June 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We will never forget her infectious smile and grace.
Jonas Moretz
June 22, 2021
