Phyllis Katrina Kale Moss
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Phyllis Katrina Kale Moss

February 6, 1933 - December 14, 2021

Phyllis Katrina Kale Moss, 88, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Accordius Health of Statesville.

Phyllis was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Catawba County, to the late Willie Ray Kale and the late Jeannie Lee Robbins Kale. Phyllis worked for Peoples Bank for over 30 years, until her retirement. She was a life-long member of Concord United Methodist Church in Catawba. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Moss, and a brother, Bobby Kale.

She is survived by her daughter, Lou Ann Martin and husband, Dwight, of the home; two sons, Alfred Moss of Catawba, Steve Moss and wife, Cheryl, of Catawba; four grandchildren, Gloria Cherry and husband, Joel, Reggie Martin and wife, Katherine, Michael Moss, Sandy Dalton and husband, Aaron; sister, Jo Ann Gibbs of Mooresville; eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., at Concord United Methodist Church in Catawba, with Pastor Tom Deane officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Concord United Methodist Church
Catawba, NC
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Concord United Methodist Church
Catawba, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Phyllis was an extremely kind and gentle lady. She will be greatly missed.
Ronnie Valentine
December 16, 2021
