Phyllis Katrina Kale MossFebruary 6, 1933 - December 14, 2021Phyllis Katrina Kale Moss, 88, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Accordius Health of Statesville.Phyllis was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Catawba County, to the late Willie Ray Kale and the late Jeannie Lee Robbins Kale. Phyllis worked for Peoples Bank for over 30 years, until her retirement. She was a life-long member of Concord United Methodist Church in Catawba. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Moss, and a brother, Bobby Kale.She is survived by her daughter, Lou Ann Martin and husband, Dwight, of the home; two sons, Alfred Moss of Catawba, Steve Moss and wife, Cheryl, of Catawba; four grandchildren, Gloria Cherry and husband, Joel, Reggie Martin and wife, Katherine, Michael Moss, Sandy Dalton and husband, Aaron; sister, Jo Ann Gibbs of Mooresville; eight great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., at Concord United Methodist Church in Catawba, with Pastor Tom Deane officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton