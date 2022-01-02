Menu
Phyllis Rae Shoemaker
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Phyllis Rae Shoemaker

July 24, 1938 - December 31, 2021

Phyllis Rae Shoemaker, 83, of Vale, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born July 24, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Arloncia and Katherine Layton.

She is survived by her sons, John Varner and Scott Shoemaker; daughter, Cynthia Hernandez; six grandchildren, Zachary, Cody, Samantha, Gavin, Makayla and Nathan; and three great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Sawyer and Kinsley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; and five sisters.

The funeral will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Jan
4
Funeral
5:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
So sorry,loss my Aunt and a friend prayers for my cousins and families
Barbara Burkett
January 9, 2022
Cynthia, I'm sorry for your loss.
Teresa Morris Allsbrook
January 3, 2022
