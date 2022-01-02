Phyllis Rae ShoemakerJuly 24, 1938 - December 31, 2021Phyllis Rae Shoemaker, 83, of Vale, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born July 24, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Arloncia and Katherine Layton.She is survived by her sons, John Varner and Scott Shoemaker; daughter, Cynthia Hernandez; six grandchildren, Zachary, Cody, Samantha, Gavin, Makayla and Nathan; and three great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Sawyer and Kinsley.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; and five sisters.The funeral will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.