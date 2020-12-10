Quince Archie SetzerQuince Archie Setzer, 80, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence.He was born Nov. 14, 1940, in Gaston County, to the late Garland Stamey Setzer and Easie May Poole. Quince was a member of Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing and watching TV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Setzer and Marvin Setzer; sister, Jessie Leatherman; and nephews.Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, William Michel Setzer and wife, Jane, of Catawba; sisters, Kay McQueary and husband, Leroy, of Catawba, and Mary Cable and husband, Lloyd, of Gastonia.A service to celebrate Quince's life will be held at a later date.