Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Quince Archie Setzer
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Quince Archie Setzer

Quince Archie Setzer, 80, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 14, 1940, in Gaston County, to the late Garland Stamey Setzer and Easie May Poole. Quince was a member of Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing and watching TV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Setzer and Marvin Setzer; sister, Jessie Leatherman; and nephews.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, William Michel Setzer and wife, Jane, of Catawba; sisters, Kay McQueary and husband, Leroy, of Catawba, and Mary Cable and husband, Lloyd, of Gastonia.

A service to celebrate Quince's life will be held at a later date.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.