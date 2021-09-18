Menu
Rachel Louise Eades Byers
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Rachel Louise Eades Byers

January 3, 1932 - September 16, 2021

Rachel Louise Eades Byers, 89, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford.

Born Jan. 3, 1932, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Eva Goodson Eades. Rachel was a member of Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Claude and Bobby Eades; and sister, Catherine Gabriel.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 70 years, Earl Ray Byers of the home; daughter, Terry Byers Setzer and husband, Dennis of Sherrills Ford; two granddaughters, Julia Styers and husband, Brandon of Catawba, and Jennifer Morgan and husband, Josh of Lincolnton; four great-grandchildren, Rylee Styers, Wesson Styers, Delanie Morgan, and Easton Morgan; and brother, Charles Eades of Sherrills Ford.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m., at Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery in Catawba, with Pastor Matt Rummage officiating. Rachel will lie-in-state from 1 to 1:45 p.m., in the church sanctuary, prior to the graveside service. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery. The family requests those in attendance to bring a lawn chair.

Memorials may be made to Olivet Baptist Church W.M.U.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Lying in State
1:00p.m.
Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Sep
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery
Catawba, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Ray, Terri and Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time, and in the days to come. Rachel was such a blessing to know, and we loved seeing her beautiful paintings, and her tea pots. She was always so graceful, kind and loving. We will miss her presence as we all await the Lords coming.
Steve and Debra Byers
Family
September 18, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Rachel´s passing. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ken & Brenda Bailey
Other
September 18, 2021
