Rachel Louise Eades ByersJanuary 3, 1932 - September 16, 2021Rachel Louise Eades Byers, 89, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford.Born Jan. 3, 1932, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Eva Goodson Eades. Rachel was a member of Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Claude and Bobby Eades; and sister, Catherine Gabriel.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 70 years, Earl Ray Byers of the home; daughter, Terry Byers Setzer and husband, Dennis of Sherrills Ford; two granddaughters, Julia Styers and husband, Brandon of Catawba, and Jennifer Morgan and husband, Josh of Lincolnton; four great-grandchildren, Rylee Styers, Wesson Styers, Delanie Morgan, and Easton Morgan; and brother, Charles Eades of Sherrills Ford.A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m., at Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery in Catawba, with Pastor Matt Rummage officiating. Rachel will lie-in-state from 1 to 1:45 p.m., in the church sanctuary, prior to the graveside service. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery. The family requests those in attendance to bring a lawn chair.Memorials may be made to Olivet Baptist Church W.M.U.Burke Mortuary of Maiden