Rachel Susan Garey HaasApril 3, 1955 - December 11, 2021Rachel Susan Garey Haas, 66, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, due to complications from cancer.Rachel was born April 3, 1955, in St. Albans, Vt., to Paul Garey and Hilda Cross Garey. Rachel was a graduate of Bellows Free Academy and earned a bachelor's degree in missions from Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, Tenn. She worked in the alterations department of Quality Cleaners and was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hickory, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.Rachel is survived by her husband of over 22 years, Daniel Parks Haas; four stepsons, Jonathan Haas (Shasta) of Granite Falls, Benjamin Haas (Amanda) of Durham, Philip Haas (Rebekah) of Richmond, Va., and Stephen Haas (Amy) of Cherryville, and 12 grandchildren, Dayton, Ella, Gideon, Judy Ann, Diane, Evan, Mackenzie, Rowan, Judah, Alexander, Rose, and Callum. She loved each of them with an unconditional mother's love.Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kathleen Button; brother, Colin Garey; and brother-in-law, Nick Flora.She is also survived by two sisters, Beryl Champagne-Flora of Swanton, Vt., and Roberta Garey of St. Albans, Vt.; three brothers, Brian Garey (Wendy) of Fairfax, Vt., Alan Garey (Suzette) of Milton, Vt., and Douglas Garey (Paula) of Fairfax, Vt.; brother-in-law, Herb Button of Highgate, Vt.; four sisters-in-law, Janet Hooks (Chuck) of Hamill, Ill., Debra Solanick (Gary) of Lenoir, Wanda Dula (Jerry) of Lenoir, and Linda Aulds (Billy) of Lexington, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews. Her friends and family will fondly remember Rachel's frequent bursts of joy, her heartfelt concern for others, and her faithful service of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.The family will be receiving friends at Hickory Funeral Home Monday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Hickory, Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Bert Dixon officiating. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service.Memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1485, Hickory, NC 28603.Hickory Funeral Home