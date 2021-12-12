Menu
Rachel Susan Garey Haas
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Rachel Susan Garey Haas

April 3, 1955 - December 11, 2021

Rachel Susan Garey Haas, 66, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, due to complications from cancer.

Rachel was born April 3, 1955, in St. Albans, Vt., to Paul Garey and Hilda Cross Garey. Rachel was a graduate of Bellows Free Academy and earned a bachelor's degree in missions from Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, Tenn. She worked in the alterations department of Quality Cleaners and was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hickory, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.

Rachel is survived by her husband of over 22 years, Daniel Parks Haas; four stepsons, Jonathan Haas (Shasta) of Granite Falls, Benjamin Haas (Amanda) of Durham, Philip Haas (Rebekah) of Richmond, Va., and Stephen Haas (Amy) of Cherryville, and 12 grandchildren, Dayton, Ella, Gideon, Judy Ann, Diane, Evan, Mackenzie, Rowan, Judah, Alexander, Rose, and Callum. She loved each of them with an unconditional mother's love.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kathleen Button; brother, Colin Garey; and brother-in-law, Nick Flora.

She is also survived by two sisters, Beryl Champagne-Flora of Swanton, Vt., and Roberta Garey of St. Albans, Vt.; three brothers, Brian Garey (Wendy) of Fairfax, Vt., Alan Garey (Suzette) of Milton, Vt., and Douglas Garey (Paula) of Fairfax, Vt.; brother-in-law, Herb Button of Highgate, Vt.; four sisters-in-law, Janet Hooks (Chuck) of Hamill, Ill., Debra Solanick (Gary) of Lenoir, Wanda Dula (Jerry) of Lenoir, and Linda Aulds (Billy) of Lexington, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews. Her friends and family will fondly remember Rachel's frequent bursts of joy, her heartfelt concern for others, and her faithful service of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

The family will be receiving friends at Hickory Funeral Home Monday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Hickory, Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Bert Dixon officiating. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1485, Hickory, NC 28603.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Dec
14
Lying in State
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Hickory, NC
Dec
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Hickory, NC
Hickory Funeral Home
I always looked forward to seeing Rachel when I visited the alteration room at Quality! She was always smiling and she had such a sweet spirit about her. We will all miss this lovely kind lady!
Cherrie Yount
December 15, 2021
Our condolences to the Haas family in Rachel's passing. Rachel was almost child-like in her sweetness, yet so very mature in her walk with the Lord Jesus Christ. She will be missed by all at Calvary Baptist.
Gene and Anne Harwell
Friend
December 15, 2021
Rachel was always a friendly face when I entered the alterations room. Her smile and positive outlook on life was refreshing. I will miss her.
Brenda Cline
December 12, 2021
