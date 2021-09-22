Rachel Miller HefnerAugust 24, 1941 - September 17, 2021Rachel Miller Hefner, 80, of Hickory, went to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her residence.She was born Aug. 24, 1941, to the late William Taft Miller and Vilee Miller Starnes, in Alexander County. Rachel loved her family, loved the Lord, and enjoyed fishing. Her feisty spirit and contagious smile will be missed.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Butch" Hefner; sons, James "Jimmy" Hefner Jr., Dallas Hefner; brothers, Harlee Dagenhart, Calvin "Bud" Dagenhart; and sister, Gaynelle Miller.Survivors include her daughter, Karen Crystal and husband, Dave, of Fletcher; sister, Marie Starnes; brother-in-law, Bill Hefner; grandchildren, Krystal Hefner, Nikki McCann and husband, Philip, Melanie Shoemaker and husband, Justin, Brett Hefner, Chad Hefner, Cory Hefner, Tristian Hefner, Bailey Crystal; great-grandchildren, Kourtney Perkins, Colin McCann, Chelsea McCann, Matthew Hefner, Renesmee Hefner; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Pastor Kenneth Wooten will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Marvin's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of ones' choice.Hickory Funeral Home