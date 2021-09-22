Menu
Rachel Miller Hefner
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Rachel Miller Hefner

August 24, 1941 - September 17, 2021

Rachel Miller Hefner, 80, of Hickory, went to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 24, 1941, to the late William Taft Miller and Vilee Miller Starnes, in Alexander County. Rachel loved her family, loved the Lord, and enjoyed fishing. Her feisty spirit and contagious smile will be missed.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Butch" Hefner; sons, James "Jimmy" Hefner Jr., Dallas Hefner; brothers, Harlee Dagenhart, Calvin "Bud" Dagenhart; and sister, Gaynelle Miller.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Crystal and husband, Dave, of Fletcher; sister, Marie Starnes; brother-in-law, Bill Hefner; grandchildren, Krystal Hefner, Nikki McCann and husband, Philip, Melanie Shoemaker and husband, Justin, Brett Hefner, Chad Hefner, Cory Hefner, Tristian Hefner, Bailey Crystal; great-grandchildren, Kourtney Perkins, Colin McCann, Chelsea McCann, Matthew Hefner, Renesmee Hefner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Pastor Kenneth Wooten will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Marvin's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of ones' choice.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
NC
Sep
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
NC
I am sorry for your loss ,and I am praying for your family. I always enjoyed talking to Rachael. We would run into each other at Aldi occasionally and catch up. She will be missed,
elaine p young
September 22, 2021
