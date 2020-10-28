Raeford "Ray" E. PowellAugust 18, 1928 - October 27, 2020Raeford "Ray" E. Powell, 92, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born Aug. 18, 1928, to the late Loy W. Powell Sr. and Ida Seal Powell in Forsyth County. Ray was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He retired from Central Motor Lines and Ideal Trucking as a driver. Ray was a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of the Cooksville Masonic Lodge 502.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Stafford Powell; and two brothers, Loyd "Bill" Powell Jr. and Charles Powell.Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Herman and husband, Ronald, of Hickory; son, Dickie Powell and wife, Linda, of Conover; grandchildren, Diana Mauney and husband, Patrick, of Raleigh, Scott Powell and wife, Donna, of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Justin Powell and wife, Heather, of Hickory, Nathan Mauney and wife, Ashley, of Trinity, Fla.; great-great-granddaughter, Darcy Powell; brother, Richard Powell and wife, Margie, of Hickory; sisters-in-law, Rachel Powell of Hickory, Joann Stafford of Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m., at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Rev. David Drysdale will be officiating the service. Military honors will be provided by the Amvets Post 76. Masonic Rights will be provided by the Cooksville Masonic Lodge 502.He will lie-in-state Thursday, Oct. 29, from 12 to 4:30 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1911 Zion Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.Hickory Funeral Home