Raleigh Beryl BeardMay 20, 1925 - June 18, 2021Raleigh Beryl Beard, 96, of Hickory, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his residence in Hickory.Born May 20, 1925, he was the son of the late Luther Martin Beard and Mary Lou White Beard.He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired from Century Furniture Company. Beryl was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hickory.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Betty Ruth Hawn Beard; son, Robert Lee Beard; brothers, Hal Lee Beard, Earl Clay Beard; and sisters, Helen Louise Beard Deitz and Mildred Marie Beard Moore.Beryl is survived by his son, David Beryl Beard Sr. and wife, Sherry; grandchildren, David Beard Jr., Greg Beard, Angela Beard, Sam Beard, Deidra Chennupalli; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Abriana, Dhruv, Suhana, Grayson, McKinley and Jackie; daughter-in-law, Teresa Beard; and special nephew, Bill Beard.A graveside aervice will he held Tuesday, June 22, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park, 3060 Hwy 70 SE, in Hickory.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 1911 Zion Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory