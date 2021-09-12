Randolph "Randy" Lacy BridgesJanuary 5, 1969 - September 5, 2021Randolph "Randy" Lacy Bridges, 52, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born Jan. 5, 1969, in Iredell County, to Jack Edward Bridges Sr. and Ruby Schronce Bridges. Randy was a member of Reflections of Christ Ministries in Hildebran and was employed with Good Year Tire and Rubber as a mold technician.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 24 years, Monica Lynn Mitchell Bridges of the home; son, Ethan Wyatt Bridges of Newton; daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth Greene and husband, Eithan of Newton; father, Jack Edward Bridges Sr. of Denver, N.C.; mother, Ruby Schronce Bridges of Hickory; brother, Jack Edward Bridges Jr. and wife, Diane of Lenoir; sisters, Angela Huffman of Statesville and Lorraine Bridges Snyder and husband, Thomas of Statesville.A service to celebrate Randy's life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m., at Reflections of Christ Ministries in Hildebran. The Rev. Robert Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at Reflections of Christ Ministries, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Reflections of Christ Ministries, 110 3rd St. SE, Hildebran, NC 28637.