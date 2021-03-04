Randy Land BeamJanuary 2, 1957 - February 27, 2021Randy Land Beam, 64, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his residence. He was born Sunday, Jan. 2, 1957, in Catawba County, to the late Carlene Beam Adams.Randy was a man of great Faith; anyone that knew him knew how much he loved The Lord and his family. A Sunday for him was not complete without being able to cheer for either one of his favorite football teams, The Dallas Cowboys or the Carolina Panthers, or watching a NASCAR race. Randy never knew a stranger, and he let us know often that his love was unconditional. If anyone that he knew needed it, he would give him the shirt off of his back. He was a very opinionated person and did not hesitate to tell you how he felt, even if you didn't ask him. The memories and legacy of Randy Beam will last forever.In addition to his mother, Randy was preceded in death by his other mother, Mildred Ball and husband, Charles; brother, Gary Ball; sister, Sharon Payne; and long-time friend, Ann Brittain.Mr. Beam is survived by daughters, Chasity Beam Setzer and husband, Robbie, Amanda Mays and husband, Timmy, and Cristy White and husband, Paul; grandchildren, Cassie Setzer, Katie Setzer, Carlie Setzer, Alora Mays, Elijah Mays, Annie Mays, Case White, Hannah White, Jo White, Maggie White, Ezra White. Those left to cherish his memory include his extended family, Donna Hoyle and husband, Carroll, as well as their children, Ryan Hoyle and Chelsea Hoyle; aunt, Barbara and husband, Ken Moyer; lifelong brothers, Tim Bumgarner, and Mack Hamlett; and all of his friends at Cedar Glenn.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at New Vision Community Church with Pastor Chuck Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends and extended family from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.