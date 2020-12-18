Menu
Randy Dean Duncan
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Maiden High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Randy Dean Duncan

May 8, 1945 - December 14, 2020

Randy Dean Duncan, 75, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his residence.

Born May 8, 1945, in Lincolnton, he was the son of the late Elmer Dean Duncan and Ruby Setzer Duncan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Mark Duncan. Mr. Duncan graduated from Maiden High School, UNC-Chapel Hill, and UNC-Chapel Hill Law School in 1970. As an attorney, Randy fought hard for his clients, specializing in Worker's Compensation issues. He had a huge heart and was dedicated to helping not only his clients, but also anyone who needed him.

Randy was an outdoorsman. A member of the NRA, Safari Club International, and Catawba Valley Rifle Range, he loved to fish and was passionate about big-game hunting. He and his wife, Kathryn, went on 23 safaris, traveling together all over the world. He was very proud of his trophy room. Randy was a reserved, kind, and caring man whom adored his family and spending time with his grandson, who was his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Romell Whitener Duncan of the home; daughters, Cindy Luna and husband, Cristian, of San Jose, Costa Rica, and Tracy Roberts of Charleston, S.C.; grandson, Gavin Roberts of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and brother, Eddie Ray Duncan of Maiden.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Hooks officiating. The family will greet friends in the church gymnasium, following the service.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
church gymnasium
NC
Dec
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Kathy and Tracy, I am so very sorry to hear about Randy´s passing. I have many fond memories of Randy, from the time that I was a child, and he and my dad spent time together on the shooting range. My deepest condolences are with you all.
Jennifer ONeill Beard
December 20, 2020
Tracy, my deepest sympathy to you and your family during this time. May He bless you and Gavin always.
Frank Lenoir
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Randy passing. A fine man and an excellent attorney. I will not be able to attend the service.Please accept my condolences to Kathy, Cindy, Tracy and Gavin. You are all in my prayers.
Scott Wilson
December 18, 2020
Kathy, I´m so sorry for your loss We´ll keep you in our prayers Remember, God has grace as needed
Tim Dyson
December 18, 2020
Such a loss to our local bar. Randy was a gifted advocate for injured workers, and was a great ambassador for the Catawba County Bar in all his dealings with lawyers from around the state.
David Hood
December 18, 2020
SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT THE PASSING OF RANDY. DEEPEST SYMPATHY FOR THE FAMILY. SINCE WE HAVE JUST GOT OVER COVID WE DO NOT PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEMORIAL SERVICE. OUR PRAYERS AND THOUGHTS ARE WITH HIS BROTHER EDDIE AND HIS WIFE KATHY.
JOYCE AND TOM BEARD
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry to read of Randy's death - he was a fine man and an excellent attorney - because of COVID and my recent bone marrow transplant I will not be able to be at his service in person but I will have y'all in my thoughts
Ed Farthing
December 18, 2020
