Randy Dean DuncanMay 8, 1945 - December 14, 2020Randy Dean Duncan, 75, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his residence.Born May 8, 1945, in Lincolnton, he was the son of the late Elmer Dean Duncan and Ruby Setzer Duncan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Mark Duncan. Mr. Duncan graduated from Maiden High School, UNC-Chapel Hill, and UNC-Chapel Hill Law School in 1970. As an attorney, Randy fought hard for his clients, specializing in Worker's Compensation issues. He had a huge heart and was dedicated to helping not only his clients, but also anyone who needed him.Randy was an outdoorsman. A member of the NRA, Safari Club International, and Catawba Valley Rifle Range, he loved to fish and was passionate about big-game hunting. He and his wife, Kathryn, went on 23 safaris, traveling together all over the world. He was very proud of his trophy room. Randy was a reserved, kind, and caring man whom adored his family and spending time with his grandson, who was his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed.He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Romell Whitener Duncan of the home; daughters, Cindy Luna and husband, Cristian, of San Jose, Costa Rica, and Tracy Roberts of Charleston, S.C.; grandson, Gavin Roberts of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and brother, Eddie Ray Duncan of Maiden.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Hooks officiating. The family will greet friends in the church gymnasium, following the service.