Randy Clark Tanner
1964 - 2020
Randy Clark Tanner

August 9, 1964 - December 18, 2020

Randy Clark Tanner, 56, of Hickory, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The Tanner family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of a great man ....god gained a wonderful angel....
tammie leigh
December 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Tanner's at this difficult time. Rest assured that Randy is no longer in pain, all has been lifted. His smile was one that you will never forget. Rest in peace my dear friend. Till we meet again. Love ya
Jennifer VanHorn
December 21, 2020
