Ranzo Moses
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
600 W. Main St.
Sanford, NC
Ranzo Moses

March 31, 1943 - September 3, 2021

Ranzo Moses, 78, of Lillington, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Carolina Rehab Center in Fayetteville.

He was born in Catawba County, March 31, 1943, to the late Alexander and Gladys Louise Moses. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hedwig Moses of Lillington; and a brother, Kenneth Moses of Catawba County.

Ranzo served his county in the U.S. Army and Reserves. He worked many years at Sanford Finishing, St. Charles Furniture and Don's Auto Sales. Mr. Moses enjoyed wood working and gardening.

He is survived by his son, Paul Moses of the home; and a brother, Banks Moses of Hickory.

No services are planned at this time.

Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home

of Sanford

www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 7, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.