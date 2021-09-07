Ranzo MosesMarch 31, 1943 - September 3, 2021Ranzo Moses, 78, of Lillington, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Carolina Rehab Center in Fayetteville.He was born in Catawba County, March 31, 1943, to the late Alexander and Gladys Louise Moses. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hedwig Moses of Lillington; and a brother, Kenneth Moses of Catawba County.Ranzo served his county in the U.S. Army and Reserves. He worked many years at Sanford Finishing, St. Charles Furniture and Don's Auto Sales. Mr. Moses enjoyed wood working and gardening.He is survived by his son, Paul Moses of the home; and a brother, Banks Moses of Hickory.No services are planned at this time.Bridges-Cameron Funeral Homeof Sanford