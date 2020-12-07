Ray Lewis Ratchford
September 9, 1943 - December 4, 2020
Ray Lewis Ratchford of Belmont, passed away due to complications from COVID-19, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, after a 12-day battle with the virus.
Ray was born to Clarence and Edo Ratchford in Dallas, N.C., Sept. 9, 1943, into a strong Lutheran family.
He had a wonderful childhood filled with friends, baseball games and Sunday afternoons spent at Antioch Lutheran Church. Ray was loved by all that came to know him and was known for his quick wit, ability to tell a joke and for his love of Lenoir-Rhyne College. Ray followed his older brother, Ken, and older sister, Thelma, to Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1961, where he fell in love with the little Lutheran college in Hickory. He served as Joe Bear for a few years and again following his big brother, he joined Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Ray took great pride in being a TKE and a Bear, carrying many relationships made during his time in Hickory forward for the rest of his life. There was no greater relationship made during those years than the one he was fortunate enough to fall into with a Delta Zeta from Mocksville, named Vicky Feimster. She became Vicky Ratchford in 1965 and they would share 45 years together on this earth, building a fantastic life along the way. Vicky pushed and prodded Ray in his career and pestered him to do things that he didn't want to do but knew he should. They left North Carolina together when Ray joined the Army, and she supported him as he completed Officer Candidate School, and moved from Texas to Kentucky while he was a second lieutenant. Ray was forever proud of his service to our country. Ray and Vicky had two loving sons, Craig in 1971 and Chris in 1975, setting the example for them of how a partnership and marriage should work. Together they created a fun and loving family that could argue and squabble occasionally but that stuck together when times were tough.
Ray was a scrapper and spent his entire career in the brick and masonry industry. He served as the president of the North Carolina Masonry Association and was considered one of the stalwarts of the clay brick industry. Everyone knew Ray and he loved to hold court at the Brick Forum in Greensboro. He forged many long and solid relationships in the brick industry, and he would enjoy telling you about the projects that he sold the brick on if you happened to drive by one. He worked for a few companies over his career but mostly identified as a Boren Brick man, working for Boren twice. In his second stint at Boren in the early 1990s, he met a young, aggressive and passionate sale rep named Chris Pierpont. Chris became like a third son to Ray and they would spend the rest of Ray's career working together in some fashion. Ray's career took him from Greensboro where he loved living in Forest Oaks and playing golf, to Salisbury working for Johnson Concrete. He made Salisbury one of his favorite places and served as booster club president for East Rowan High School. He loved watching both sons compete in sports. He was proud when his oldest son followed in his footsteps and became a Lenoir-Rhyne TKE that married a DZ, allowing him to again frequent that little Lutheran college in Hickory he loved so much. Another place he loved was Ocean Isle Beach and in 1984, they bought a condo there that became his favorite place to go for over 35 years. He and Vicky would spend as much time there as possible together until she passed in 2010. Ocean Isle Beach holds so many Ratchford family memories and was always the constant in a life full of changes and relocations. Ray built his dream house in 1998 at Lake Norman when Vicky became principal of East Lincoln High School and he was proud of that home. It was entirely Boren Manchester brick and he was quick to let you know "even the dormers and gables were brick." They had many parties at that house, and they became known for their hospitality in the Cowans Ford community. Those relationships would prove critical as Ray and Vicky would need their support as Vicky battled cancer for 11 years. That Cowans Ford community embraced Ray and Vicky and things were never quite the same after Vicky passed in 2010. Ray's physical health declined after Vicky's passing, but even more so, he never quite got over losing the love of his life. Life after Vicky wasn't entirely void of joy for Ray and one of his primary sources of enjoyment was spending time with Nancy Hubert. She grabbed the baton from Vicky on the quest for getting Ray to change, proving to be as successful as Vicky was, but their time together was a timely balm for Ray and Nancy cared for him well.
Ray is survived by two sons, Craig (Joanie) of Greensboro and Chris (Aubrey) of Charlotte. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed time with them and watching the older ones play sports. Ray had six grandchildren; four from Craig and Joanie: Jason (20), Hollie (19), Lillie (15) and William (7), and two from Chris and Aubrey: Victor (9) and Garrett (7). Ray was also well known as "Uncle Ray" to the many nephews and nieces that looked to him as more than just an uncle. He lovingly referred to his three favorites as the "Jenkins girls" and Laurie, Myra and Kevin were the daughters he never had.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edo; as well as his older sisters, Thelma Jenkins and Carolyn Miller.
In addition to his two sons and six grandchildren, Ray is survived by his big brother, Ken Ratchford and little sister, Helen Merriweather. Ray is also survived by a "brother/cousin," Don (Melinda) Ratchford with whom they spent countless weekends together at the beach. It was always about the beach.
A virtual celebration of Ray's life will take place, but details are not yet available.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lenoir-Rhyne Gridiron Club. Contact Aaron Bessey at [email protected]
or 828-406-6833.
