Raymond Charles Boger Sr.November 15, 1949 - December 24, 2021Raymond Charles Boger Sr., 72, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.He was born Nov. 15, 1949, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Charles Daniel Boger Jr. and Mary Sigmon Boger. Raymond was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Conover and retired from the printing industry after 43 years of service. He achieved Eagle Scout rank in the Scouts BSA program. Raymond enjoyed gardening, fishing, motorcycle riding, being outdoors, and spending time with his feline companions.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Joyce Ann Gray Boger of the home; stepson, Eric Sain and partner, John Sholar, of West Palm Beach, Fla; stepdaughter, Beth Sain Shuford and husband, Edwin Shuford III, of Valle Crucis; son, Raymond Boger Jr.; and stepgranddaughter, Bailey Shuford of Durham.A graveside service to celebrate Raymond's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m., at St. Timothy Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conover. The Rev. Mary Miller-Zurell will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. The Boger family requests that you practice COVID-19 guidelines. Memorials may be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 856, Conover, NC 28613; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.