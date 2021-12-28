Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Charles Boger Sr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
Raymond Charles Boger Sr.

November 15, 1949 - December 24, 2021

Raymond Charles Boger Sr., 72, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

He was born Nov. 15, 1949, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Charles Daniel Boger Jr. and Mary Sigmon Boger. Raymond was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Conover and retired from the printing industry after 43 years of service. He achieved Eagle Scout rank in the Scouts BSA program. Raymond enjoyed gardening, fishing, motorcycle riding, being outdoors, and spending time with his feline companions.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Joyce Ann Gray Boger of the home; stepson, Eric Sain and partner, John Sholar, of West Palm Beach, Fla; stepdaughter, Beth Sain Shuford and husband, Edwin Shuford III, of Valle Crucis; son, Raymond Boger Jr.; and stepgranddaughter, Bailey Shuford of Durham.

A graveside service to celebrate Raymond's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m., at St. Timothy Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conover. The Rev. Mary Miller-Zurell will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. The Boger family requests that you practice COVID-19 guidelines. Memorials may be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 856, Conover, NC 28613; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Raymond Jr., and family, so sorry for your loss. Sending my sincerest sympathies to you all.
Kim H Sipe
Family
December 30, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to the Boger family. I worked with Raymond at Hickory Printing for many years. He was a kind soul. Prayers for Joyce and family.
Pam Allison
Friend
December 28, 2021
Dear Joyce,Eric and Beth. We have been good friends for many years and are grateful to have enjoyed Raymond and great humor during this time. As co-workers we shared work experiences. Raymond was a caring supervisor at work and a very experienced pressman. He was proud of his craftsmanship. Raymond will be missed. You are in mine and Phil´s thoughts and prayers.
Jane Echerd
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results