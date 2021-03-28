Raymond Emory GrayFebruary 27, 1931 - March 24, 2021Raymond Emory Gray, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Trinity Village in Hickory.Raymond was a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, who retired after 20 years having served his country in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Raymond was awarded the Bronze Star December 10, 1969. Following his service to his country, he spent an additional 20 years at Kelly Springfield Tire plant located in Fayetteville.Raymond was born in Eden, Vt., Feb. 27, 1931, to parents Emory and Eleanor Gray. Not long after he graduated from The Peoples Academy in Morristown Vt., Raymond joined the U.S.A.F. His career in the Air Force took him all over the world. During his time stationed at Andrews AFB in Maryland, he met and fell for Betty Jane Jones, who he soon married. They remained together for 47 years until her passing in 2005.Raymond never met a stranger and was considered by many close to him as being the perfect "socialite". All he needed to be happy was someone to talk to and to share his military stories with which were many.He is survived by sons, Michael and wife, Dawn, of Fayetteville, John and wife, Connie, of Hickory; brother, Lynwood (Cookie) Gray, and wife, Claire, of Johnson Vt.; brother-in-law, Allan Jones and wife, Sheva, of Chester, Md.; and sister-in-law, Delores Kisselbach of Bowie, Md. Raymond was loved by many including six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.Raymond loved his church family at St Matthews United Methodist Church in Fayetteville very much and was an active member for over 50 years. It was there that he met Ms. Connie Miller. Ms. Connie and her family were very dear to him. Our family will be forever grateful for the love and care they shared with him.A gathering of family and friends will be held at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service, 610 Ramsey St., in Fayetteville Monday, March 29, at 11:45 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Cumberland Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m.The family requests that in lieu of flowers send donations to St. Matthews United Methodist Church in the memory of Raymond Gray.Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory of Fayetteville, NC