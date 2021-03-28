Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Emory Gray
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC
Raymond Emory Gray

February 27, 1931 - March 24, 2021

Raymond Emory Gray, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Trinity Village in Hickory.

Raymond was a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, who retired after 20 years having served his country in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Raymond was awarded the Bronze Star December 10, 1969. Following his service to his country, he spent an additional 20 years at Kelly Springfield Tire plant located in Fayetteville.

Raymond was born in Eden, Vt., Feb. 27, 1931, to parents Emory and Eleanor Gray. Not long after he graduated from The Peoples Academy in Morristown Vt., Raymond joined the U.S.A.F. His career in the Air Force took him all over the world. During his time stationed at Andrews AFB in Maryland, he met and fell for Betty Jane Jones, who he soon married. They remained together for 47 years until her passing in 2005.

Raymond never met a stranger and was considered by many close to him as being the perfect "socialite". All he needed to be happy was someone to talk to and to share his military stories with which were many.

He is survived by sons, Michael and wife, Dawn, of Fayetteville, John and wife, Connie, of Hickory; brother, Lynwood (Cookie) Gray, and wife, Claire, of Johnson Vt.; brother-in-law, Allan Jones and wife, Sheva, of Chester, Md.; and sister-in-law, Delores Kisselbach of Bowie, Md. Raymond was loved by many including six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Raymond loved his church family at St Matthews United Methodist Church in Fayetteville very much and was an active member for over 50 years. It was there that he met Ms. Connie Miller. Ms. Connie and her family were very dear to him. Our family will be forever grateful for the love and care they shared with him.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service, 610 Ramsey St., in Fayetteville Monday, March 29, at 11:45 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Cumberland Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers send donations to St. Matthews United Methodist Church in the memory of Raymond Gray.

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory of Fayetteville, NC

www.sullivanshighland.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Memorial Gathering
11:45a.m.
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC
Mar
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC
Mar
29
Burial
2:00p.m.
Cumberland Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.