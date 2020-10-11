Reba Greene Hamby
January 19, 1932 - October 7, 2020
Reba Greene Hamby, 88, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Born Jan. 19, 1932, in Boone, Reba was a daughter of the late Milton W. Sr. and Velma Rebecca Carroll Greene. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, W. Earl Hamby, who passed in 2010; sisters, Lois Watson and Ruby Clawson; and brother, M.W. Greene Jr.
Mrs. Hamby attended Western Carolina and Montreat-Anderson Colleges and was a graduate of City Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Winston-Salem. She was also certified in Gerontology from the University of Tennessee. Professionally, she worked for the late Dr. Richard C. Nailing and Dr. Sam Walker. She then worked for the U.S. government for 32 years and retired from the V.A. Medical Center after 20 years as Head Nurse of the Nursing Home Care Unit. She had also served as a hospice volunteer. Mrs. Hamby was a member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church and the Winsome Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her sons, William Richard "Rick" Hamby, and Butch Hamby and wife, Holly; four grandchildren, Ethan, Preston, and Garrison Hamby and Jennifer Hamby Ingle and husband, Greg; sisters, and brothers, J.B. Greene and wife, Francis and George Greene and wife, Marie.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held with the Rev. Billy King officiating with the interment following at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.
Memorials may be made to Beverly Hills Baptist Church, 777 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805; or American Heart Association
, Southeast Region, P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Groce Funeral Home, Tunnel Road
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 11, 2020.