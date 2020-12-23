Reba Crump StorieNovember 27, 1927 - December 21, 2020Reba Crump Storie, 93, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at her residence.She was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Caldwell County, to the late Sidney and Rosa Greene Crump. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, J.D. Storie; her son, Sheldon Storie; two brothers, Max Crump and Paul Crump; and two sisters, Hazel Laws and Clara Dean Walsh.Mrs. Storie was a loyal member of Christian Fellowship Chapel and had a very special relationship with her Pastor whom she loved dearly.Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Johnson and husband, Charlie, of Pawleys Island, S.C.; adopted daughter, Dama Crews and husband, Steve, of Greensboro; sister, Barbara Crowe of Lenoir; sister-in-law, Betty Crump of Lenoir; one grandson, Bobby Storie and wife, Julie, of Morganton; one granddaughter, Brandy Storie Knox of Granite Falls; and one great-grandson, Dalton Storie. Reba also leaves behind a special feline friend and loyal companion, Roxi.Graveside services will be held Thursday, Dec. 24, at 10 a.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by Pastor Dan Green. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Fellowship Chapel, P.O. Box 568, Granite Falls, NC 28630.The family wishes to thanks two very special caregivers, Sue Gilbert and Kathy Williams for their love and care provided to Mrs. Storie. The family also wishes to thank Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for their exceptional care and support.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory