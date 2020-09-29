Rebecca Langford ClementsSeptember 26, 2020Rebecca Langford Clements, 46, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in her home.Rebecca was born in West Point, Miss., and graduated from high school in Tupelo, Miss. Rebecca attended Mississippi State University from 1992 to 1996. Her married life was spent in Charlotte and Columbia S.C. Rebecca began her career as a manager with Lash Group Healthcare, where she managed financial aspects for customers of pharmaceutical companies. She received "Employee of the Year Award" while employed there.Rebecca has always been committed to community service and helping people in need. This desire to help others began in high school where she volunteered at nursing homes, a School for Autistic Children, Special Olympics, and after-school programs for special needs children. While in college at MSU, Rebecca continued this unselfish service as she created a campus-wide program called "Helping Hands", which was written up in a state magazine.Rebecca's employment in Hickory also reflected her great desire to be an instrumental part of the community and to make a difference in the lives of others. Her most recent employment was with 31 Thrift and More Store, which serves as a part of the greater organization, Greater Hickory Community Christian Ministry. During this time, she had much interaction with the great people of Hickory and helped to serve their needs.Rebecca was appointed by Mayor Hank Guess as a City Commissioner for Hickory's Housing Authority. This position also kept her abreast of the needs of her community and how she could best serve its citizens. Throughout her work experience in Hickory, Rebecca received consistent commendations for her compassion and ability to relate to the needs of others. Her great sense of humor put everyone at ease and she was known for her "forever smile." All that knew her spoke of her genuine respect, sensitivity, and caring for people. Rebecca's life was defined by her service to others.Family members will always cherish the memory of our much-loved Rebecca. Rebecca leaves behind her two children, Chase and Cameron Clements; her parents, Margaret and Travis Langford; sister and brother-in-law, Shay and Rick Hughey; and niece and nephew, Lauren Hughey and Tripp Hughey.Rebecca was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mary and Charles Lenz; and her paternal grandparents, Sam and Bertha Langford.A "drop-in" celebration of Rebecca's life will be held for family and close friends at Bass Smith Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. box 1167, Hickory, N.C. 28603.