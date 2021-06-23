Rebecca Murray Turner
April 11, 1955 - June 19, 2021
Rebecca Colleen Murray Turner, 66, of, Claremont, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Carolina Caring.
She was born April 11, 1955, in Rowan County, the daughter of the late Harold Dean Murray and Shirley Carolyn Leach Murray.
Rebecca was a member of Mt. View United Methodist Church where she was a member of the UMW Group, and a Sunday school teacher. She was a yoga instructor and involved in Bandys Booster Club.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Jonica Mark and husband, Leonard, Jessica Turner and fiancé, Carl Pope; brother, David Murray and wife, Camille; sisters, Vicky Rhinehardt and husband, Hugh, Susan Jones and husband, Larry, Lynda Betabdishoo and husband, Rafik, and Moleta Murray; and grandchildren, Hadley, Elsie, Tavin and Aerilyn.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont, with the Rev. Rich Irwin officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Turner family at www.drumfh-conover.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Mt. View U.M.C., Children's Fund, 1248 Balls Creek Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 23, 2021.