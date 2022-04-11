Reginald "Reggie" Frank HermanReginald "Reggie" Frank Herman, 67, of Conover, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022.Reggie was born in Catawba County, to the late Frank Harvey Herman and Shirley Ann Turner Herman. In addition to his parents, Reggie was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Herman.Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jesse Herman; daughters, Angelina Cook and Tina (David) Withrow; sister, Tonya (Todd) Davis; and grandchildren, Shelby Coon, Lily Cook, Chloe Herman, Devin Withrow and Brieanna Withrow.Reggie was an active hunter and angler. He loved being outdoors.A gathering of friends will be held Saturday, April 16, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover