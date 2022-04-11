Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reginald Frank "Reggie" Herman
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
Apr, 16 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
Send Flowers
Reginald "Reggie" Frank Herman

Reginald "Reggie" Frank Herman, 67, of Conover, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022.

Reggie was born in Catawba County, to the late Frank Harvey Herman and Shirley Ann Turner Herman. In addition to his parents, Reggie was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Herman.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jesse Herman; daughters, Angelina Cook and Tina (David) Withrow; sister, Tonya (Todd) Davis; and grandchildren, Shelby Coon, Lily Cook, Chloe Herman, Devin Withrow and Brieanna Withrow.

Reggie was an active hunter and angler. He loved being outdoors.

A gathering of friends will be held Saturday, April 16, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South, Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Drum Funeral Home - Conover and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about Reggie
REVONDA COLVARD
Friend
April 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results