Reid Franklin LynchMarch 28, 1932 - June 12, 2021Reid Franklin Lynch, 89, of Newton, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born March 28, 1932, he was the son of Benjamin and Jettie Lynch.Reid loved to go camping with his late wife, Betty.He is survived by a daughter, Rita Lynch Bumgarner and husband, Wayne, of Apex; a son, Rick Dean Lynch and wife, Patricia, of Newton; three grandchildren, Andrea Hollar, Leslie Heath, and Brandon Lynch; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan Hollar, Levi Hollar, Lillian Heath and Jackson Heath.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Lynch.The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at Grace Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Dr. J. George Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. 4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy., Newton, NC 28658.