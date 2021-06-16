Menu
Reid Franklin Lynch
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Reid Franklin Lynch

March 28, 1932 - June 12, 2021

Reid Franklin Lynch, 89, of Newton, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born March 28, 1932, he was the son of Benjamin and Jettie Lynch.

Reid loved to go camping with his late wife, Betty.

He is survived by a daughter, Rita Lynch Bumgarner and husband, Wayne, of Apex; a son, Rick Dean Lynch and wife, Patricia, of Newton; three grandchildren, Andrea Hollar, Leslie Heath, and Brandon Lynch; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan Hollar, Levi Hollar, Lillian Heath and Jackson Heath.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Lynch.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at Grace Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Dr. J. George Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. 4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy., Newton, NC 28658.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
NC
Jun
17
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
NC
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about your family´s loss of your dad/grandfather. When the last parent dies, the loss is hard to explain. I felt like I was now an orphan.
Judy,Leslie Hilderbran and Lori Clark
Friend
June 17, 2021
