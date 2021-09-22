Menu
Remona Lynn
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Remona Lynn

July 30, 1942 - September 18, 2021

Remona Lynn, precious mother and friend went to be with Jesus Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. She will be greatly missed.

Born July 30, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Rass Styles and Islean Styles.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry R. Mull (John) of Vale; a true friend, Dock L. Lynn of Vale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Marie Boone, Jean Biggerstaff and Frances Deyton; and two brothers, Virgil Styles and Gary Styles.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, in the Celebration Center with a celebration of life following at 2 p.m., in Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with Jerome Walker officiating. The family will have a private burial at Catawba Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Son Light International Missions Inc., P.O. Box 948, Hildebran, NC 28637 or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 812, Newton, NC 28658.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and sincerest prayers are with you at this time, Sherry. I will never forget the countless acts of kindness and love you and your precious Mom showed me. I love you and her with all my heart. She"s with Jesus, She's with Jesus. And she's happier than she's ever been. She's with Jesus, she's with Jesus. And someday we"ll all see her again. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.
Richard Jacobs
September 23, 2021
Very sweet lady. You'll be missed. Fly high
Barbara Gross Worley
September 22, 2021
