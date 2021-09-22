Remona LynnJuly 30, 1942 - September 18, 2021Remona Lynn, precious mother and friend went to be with Jesus Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. She will be greatly missed.Born July 30, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Rass Styles and Islean Styles.She is survived by her daughter, Sherry R. Mull (John) of Vale; a true friend, Dock L. Lynn of Vale; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Marie Boone, Jean Biggerstaff and Frances Deyton; and two brothers, Virgil Styles and Gary Styles.The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, in the Celebration Center with a celebration of life following at 2 p.m., in Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with Jerome Walker officiating. The family will have a private burial at Catawba Memorial Park.Memorials may be made to Son Light International Missions Inc., P.O. Box 948, Hildebran, NC 28637 or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 812, Newton, NC 28658.