RenÈ Letitia
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
Letitia, Renè Whitt

March 11, 1961 - September 21, 2021

Renè was full of life and loved everything about nature. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Whitt; and grandmother, Monnie Abernathy.

She leaves behind her mother, Judy Whitt; brother, Mark Whitt and wife, Patty; brother, James Whitt and wife, Rose; three children; Terry Wade Jr., Lela Holloway, Zachary Wade and their spouses; as well as two granddaughters, Aubrie Holloway and Ryleigh Wade; and two stepgrandchildren, Callie and Colton Daugherty.

The family will hold a private celebration of life memorial Saturday, Sept. 25, for family and close friends from 5 to 7 p.m., at 101 3rd Ave. NW in Hildebran.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
101 3rd Ave. NW, Hildebran, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dad (William Brown) and I send our prayers and love, so sorry to hear this news!
Valerie (Brown) Hunter
Family
September 25, 2021
