Letitia, Renè Whitt



March 11, 1961 - September 21, 2021



Renè was full of life and loved everything about nature. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Whitt; and grandmother, Monnie Abernathy.



She leaves behind her mother, Judy Whitt; brother, Mark Whitt and wife, Patty; brother, James Whitt and wife, Rose; three children; Terry Wade Jr., Lela Holloway, Zachary Wade and their spouses; as well as two granddaughters, Aubrie Holloway and Ryleigh Wade; and two stepgrandchildren, Callie and Colton Daugherty.



The family will hold a private celebration of life memorial Saturday, Sept. 25, for family and close friends from 5 to 7 p.m., at 101 3rd Ave. NW in Hildebran.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 25, 2021.