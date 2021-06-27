Rex Alden Brittain



While walking, as he often did, on a road in Washington State, Rex Alden Brittain, a truly unique individual, suddenly departed this world early Wednesday, June 9, 2021.



Born in Fort Worth, Texas, May 15, 1952, to Ramon A. and Nellie Taylor Brittain, Rex graduated from Hildebran High School in 1970, where he was the first-chair trombone in the school's band. His authentic journey enjoyed stints in the U.S. Army, Navy, and Postal Service, on oil derricks in the Mountain West, and at N.C. State. Along the way, he explored mathematics, German, Russian, and computer systems administration. He also expertly practiced the photographic arts.



Like his dad, Rex was quite mechanically inclined. If you mailed a letter through Raleigh between 1983 and 1993, it was processed on machines Rex's crew thoroughly maintained at the downtown facility. He later transferred these skills to the main Post Office in Tacoma, Wash.



Though this intelligent, stormy human knew many challenges, everyone in Rex's orbit certainly has memorable stories to tell of him. Some are simply true, and some are legendary!



Rex's descendants, Regi (Karen), Claire, and Reilly, will remember him with a rich range of emotions; as will his devoted sister, Nena B. Moss (Mickey), whose sons, Aaron (Amber) and Ben hold their own cherished memories of Rex.



Memorial donations remembering Rex may be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave., 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 27, 2021.