Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rex Alden Brittain
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Rex Alden Brittain

While walking, as he often did, on a road in Washington State, Rex Alden Brittain, a truly unique individual, suddenly departed this world early Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, May 15, 1952, to Ramon A. and Nellie Taylor Brittain, Rex graduated from Hildebran High School in 1970, where he was the first-chair trombone in the school's band. His authentic journey enjoyed stints in the U.S. Army, Navy, and Postal Service, on oil derricks in the Mountain West, and at N.C. State. Along the way, he explored mathematics, German, Russian, and computer systems administration. He also expertly practiced the photographic arts.

Like his dad, Rex was quite mechanically inclined. If you mailed a letter through Raleigh between 1983 and 1993, it was processed on machines Rex's crew thoroughly maintained at the downtown facility. He later transferred these skills to the main Post Office in Tacoma, Wash.

Though this intelligent, stormy human knew many challenges, everyone in Rex's orbit certainly has memorable stories to tell of him. Some are simply true, and some are legendary!

Rex's descendants, Regi (Karen), Claire, and Reilly, will remember him with a rich range of emotions; as will his devoted sister, Nena B. Moss (Mickey), whose sons, Aaron (Amber) and Ben hold their own cherished memories of Rex.

Memorial donations remembering Rex may be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave., 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Chuck Monahan & Marjorie Owen
July 1, 2021
What a beautiful tribute to Rex. It is so good to read about the entirety of his life, with his interests and accomplishments. Nice to see his picture as well. Our love to you.
Cindy and Garth
June 29, 2021
Our condolences on the passing of Rex. We hope you hold fond memories of him close. Our thoughts are with all of you.
Jared, Sarah, Deb and Wes Rand
Family
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results