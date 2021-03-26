Richard Eugene GarrenMarch 20, 1942 - March 24, 2021Richard Eugene Garren, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Carolina Caring.Born March 20, 1942, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Albert Fairbanks Garren and Elizabeth Lail Garren. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Nanney.Richard was a long-standing member of the Breakfast Optimist Club where he served the community and met many lifelong friends. He was a Scout leader with the Boy Scouts of America for 20-plus years, receiving the Silver Beaver Award, one of the highest honors in scouting. Richard was a founding member of the Catawba Valley Day Lilly Club.Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara Huffman Garren; two sons, Richard "Allen" Garren II and fiancée, Michelle Poovey, and Rodney Albert Garren and wife, Ashley Owens Garren; a special nephew, Tim Nanney and wife, Vonda; and seven grandchildren, Richard "Allen" Garren III and fiancée, Emily Mitchell, T.J. Norton, Cody Garren, Charlie Hooker, Ember Garren, Lexie Garren, and Alex Garren.A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.