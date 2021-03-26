Menu
Richard Eugene Garren
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Richard Eugene Garren

March 20, 1942 - March 24, 2021

Richard Eugene Garren, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Born March 20, 1942, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Albert Fairbanks Garren and Elizabeth Lail Garren. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Nanney.

Richard was a long-standing member of the Breakfast Optimist Club where he served the community and met many lifelong friends. He was a Scout leader with the Boy Scouts of America for 20-plus years, receiving the Silver Beaver Award, one of the highest honors in scouting. Richard was a founding member of the Catawba Valley Day Lilly Club.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara Huffman Garren; two sons, Richard "Allen" Garren II and fiancée, Michelle Poovey, and Rodney Albert Garren and wife, Ashley Owens Garren; a special nephew, Tim Nanney and wife, Vonda; and seven grandchildren, Richard "Allen" Garren III and fiancée, Emily Mitchell, T.J. Norton, Cody Garren, Charlie Hooker, Ember Garren, Lexie Garren, and Alex Garren.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2021.
Much love to you Barbara, from Diane and I. Happy trails, old friend.
Burke and Diane
March 28, 2021
It was a privilege and honor to have known Richard. He and his commitment of service to others will be deeply missed.
Anthony Moretz
March 26, 2021
