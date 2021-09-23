Menu
Rev. Dr. Richard Allan Mazak
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Dr. Rev. Richard Allan Mazak

August 30, 1932 - December 10, 2020

Dr. Rev. Richard Allan Mazak, 88, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice in Newton.

He was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Stephan Mazak and Anne Rybarik Mazak.

A memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hickory. The Rev. Gaven M. Mize will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church cemetery in Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Carolina Caring Hospice of Newton, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Augustana Lutheran Church, 1523 16th St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church
Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to learn of the death of Richard Mazak. He apparently died while I was hospitalized with Covid in December. Prayers.
Rev. Dr. Nancy Carol Stahl
Friend
September 23, 2021
