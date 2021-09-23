Dr. Rev. Richard Allan MazakAugust 30, 1932 - December 10, 2020Dr. Rev. Richard Allan Mazak, 88, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice in Newton.He was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Stephan Mazak and Anne Rybarik Mazak.A memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hickory. The Rev. Gaven M. Mize will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church cemetery in Newton.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Carolina Caring Hospice of Newton, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Augustana Lutheran Church, 1523 16th St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.