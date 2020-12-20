Dr. Rev. Richard MazakAugust 30, 1932 - December 10, 2020The Dr. Rev. Richard Allan Mazak, 88, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice in Newton. He was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Stephan Mazak and Anne Rybarik Mazak. Richard was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hickory. Richard earned his Master's in Divinity from Concordia Theological Seminary in St Louis, Mo., in 1958, and earned both his M.A. (1964) and Ph.D. (1968) in Physics from the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. He retired from teaching Physics, Astronomy, and Environmental Science in 2009, after 18 years at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He received the Raymond Morris Bost Distinguished Professor award for 1994-1995 and was a Professor Emeritus. As a member of the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club, he organized and conducted popular public viewings at the Lenoir-Rhyne Observatory.Prior to his academic career, he was the Pastor at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton from 1979 to 1991 and Trinity Lutheran Church in San Angelo, Texas, from 1973 to 1979. Richard also taught at several other colleges and universities, worked as a scientific consultant for a number of companies, served as V.P. of Austin Science Associates and published several articles and papers about science and religion. He was a licensed pilot, avid marathon runner, frequent traveler and craft beer enthusiast. Richard Mazak was a unique, caring, warm, kind, giving and funny man who adeptly juggled an abiding passion for both science and religion, while touching many people in both his professional and personal lives. He will be deeply missed.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn Mazak Smith; wife, Betsy Rhyne Mazak; brother, Stephen Mazak Jr.; and sister-in-law, Carol Behnke Mazak.Those left to cherish his memory are special friend, Dara Jarrett of Lincolnton; daughter, Pamela Mazak of Austin, Texas; son, Scott Mazak and wife, Ka Wai, of Santa Monica, Calif.; sister, Noelle Nothelfer and husband, Bob, of Surprise, Ariz.; grandchildren, Kelsey Smith and fiancé, Sam Burhans of Austin, Texas, and Wakefield Smith of Austin, Texas; first wife, Sandy Kropf Mazak of Austin, Texas; nieces, Cheryl Farlow of Franklinton, Beth Mazak of Birmingham, Ala., Anne McIntyre of Allen, Texas, Deborah Como of Birmingham, Texas and their spouses and families; and long-time friend, Randy Moose and wife, Liz Moose, of Newton.Due to COVID-19, a memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Carolina Caring Hospice of Newton, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Augustana Lutheran Church, 1523 16th St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.