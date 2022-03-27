Richard ReeseOctober 15, 1943 - January 16, 2022Richard Lee Reese, 78, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his residence.He was born Oct. 15, 1943, in Alexander County, to the late John Paul Reese and Myrtle Mary Icenhour Reese. Richard was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover and a U.S. Army veteran. He has served on the church council and was deeply involved in the scout troop 235 from 1985 to present. Richard was awarded the scouter of the year in 1991. He was a "go-and-do" kind of man and found fulfillment in building things and helping with his church, local Boy Scout troop, and his professional life of maintenance manager for Bassett Furniture. Richard was in his 60th year of working at Bassett Furniture and had no plans of slowing down. An achievement that is unheard of these days. You don't find people with his level of unwavering commitment, sense of responsibility, passion, and drive. At home, he applied the same unwavering commitment to his family and was equally active; he was particular with his garden, enjoyed cooking, grilling and smoking meat, and canning. His sweet pickles are legendary, using an old family recipe. Richard had a mechanical mind, enjoyed collecting stamps, coins, and maintained a curiosity of the world. He has worked on vintage cars, enjoyed woodworking, and was a faithful supporter of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and Sipes Orchard Home.Richard made a point to be present at Friday night football games, dance recitals, soccer games, basketball, karate, ice-skating practice, or whatever activity or sport the children and grandchildren were involved in. He was always there, sometimes showing up covered in dirt like he just crawled out of the boiler, but he was there. He allowed his children to explore, to make mistakes, to be creative and gave them the freedom to work, play and build without judgment. Richard was a good listener and offered pure, no-nonsense advice.He was our hero, peacemaker, confidant, trusted advisor, and family "glue". His family is blessed to have had him as a father, grandfather and husband, and their lives have been forever enriched because he was in it and are fortunate to have stood in the presence of a great man, a true gentleman, in every sense. Richard was kind, generous, dependable, loyal, and at all times willing to help and serve. He was practical, not afraid of hard work, and invested in relationships that lasted a lifetime. He will be missed beyond comprehension, and his family is forever grateful to have had the opportunity to know and love him.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry Reese, William "Bill" Reese, Danny Reese; and sister, Norma D. Huffman.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Marion Huffman Reese; daughter, Jennifer L. Weaver and fiancé, Julius Williams, of Charlotte; sons, Jason A. Reese and wife, Leslie, of New Kent, Va.; Jeremy P. Reese of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Abigail Louise Weaver, Jacob Andrew Reese, Joshua Alexander Reese.An inurnment service with military honors will be held Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church cemetery in Conover. The Rev. Scott Bollinger will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613.