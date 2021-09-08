Menu
Richard Eugene Scronce
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Richard Eugene Scronce

April 10, 1953 - September 4, 2021

Richard Eugene Scronce, 68, of Vale, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his residence. He is now with Jesus in Heaven, walking and talking after being paralyzed six years from a stroke.

Richard was born April 10, 1953, in Catawba County, to Jim and Hattie Scronce. He welcomed all his visitors with a smile and handshake, with the arm he could move. No matter how he felt, he always had a positive attitude. Richard worked at J.P. Stevens as a foreman. He was a member of the Free Holiness Church in Vale. He was a member of the National Charolais Association and a member of the Catawba County Cattleman's Association, where he loved to attend their meetings. He had a farm where he raised chickens, dogs, cats and other critters.

Richard is survived by his son, Gene Scronce; granddaughters, Emma and Allison; grandson, Justin; daughter-in-law, Chris Scronce; sisters, Mary Randall of Catawba, Christine Self and Joann (Junior) Auton of Vale; brother, Dan (Judy) of Vale; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Ethel Scronce and Linda Scronce; sisters, Estelle Fox and Ada Short; and brothers, Robert, Jimmy, Charles, Donald and Joe.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept., 8, at Free Holiness Church in Vale.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Free Holiness Church
Vale, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. Much a nice man who will be missed by so many people.
Janet Smith
Other
September 8, 2021
