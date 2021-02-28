Richard Lee Speagle
September 22, 1937 - February 25, 2021
Richard Lee Speagle, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Born Sept. 22, 1937, in Burke County, Richard was the son of the late Robert Lee Speagle and Bessie Winebarger Speagle Kirby.
Richard graduated from Hildebran High School in 1955. He met his wife of 57 years, Carolyn, while cruising' downtown Hickory in 1959. She remembers how she picked him up on the streets, saying "that was the best decision I ever made." They were married after Richard returned from his time in the Army, where he was part of President Kennedy's police escort at Fort Gordon during the Bay of Pigs.
Throughout his life, Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a hard worker and an active member of his church and community. Richard retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1992, after 30 years of service. As a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, he enjoyed singing bass in the choir and participating in the JOY group. In addition to singing, Richard loved to dance, bowl, garden and travel. He made many friends as a member of the Catawba Valley Square Dancing Club and the Foothills Line Dancing Club, and as a bowler in the Monday Senior League at Pin Station. Richard competed in over 20 Unifour Senior Games. He loved to share vegetables from his garden and homemade wine from his muscadine vines. He was also a longtime volunteer with Carolyn for Meals on Wheels. Richard was an avid traveler who visited 48 states and 13 countries. He was especially fond of the trips he took with the OWLS of First Baptist Church of Valdese. His last excursion was to Phoenix, Ariz., in December 2019, to attend his granddaughter's graduation from Arizona State.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rondel Dean Speagle; and his stepfather Glenn Kirby.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Miller Speagle; daughter, Lori Speagle (Terry Price) of Richmond, Va.; son, Eic Speagle (April) of Bethlehem; sisters, Linda Shelton of Granite Falls, Kay Lail of Vldese and Juanita Shelton (Junior) of Marion; brother, John Speagle (Shirley) of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Harper Speagle-Price of Phoenix, Ariz., Alexis King of Banner Elk, and Devin King of Hickory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the charity of your choice
.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
