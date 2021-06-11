Richard Stevens Jr.March 28, 1934 - June 8, 2021Richard Stevens Jr., 87, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence.Born March 28, 1934, he was the son of Richard Franklin Stephens and Claudia Estell Stephens.He is survived by a daughter, Jeanine Rochelle Wilkerson and husband, Bobby, of Taylorsville; a son, Dennis Keith Stevens and wife, Samantha, of Colorado; eight grandchildren, Sandra, Tracy, Brittany, Jessica, Michael, Alyssa, Kylee and Macey; two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Evelyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife of 61 years, Shirley Ann Stevens, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Duane Stevens; three sisters, Bernice Wilson, Naomi Shumate and Geneva Powell; and a brother, Ralph Eckard.The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 14, at Macedonia United Methodist Church in Vale, with Pastor Tony Matthews officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 13, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.