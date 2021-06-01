What do you say about a neighbor and friend of over 24 years? Richard worked hard always. Gave more than many know and was one of my favorite grumpy old men! If he was complaining about something I would listen then crack a joke and asked him if was was better and he would laugh and say yeah I sure am.



He loved his family beyond measure. His grandsons were his world. He loved making and teaching them things. He loved doing things that would make them men and he wasn’t shy about it.



I can’t recall a time that he wasn’t working in the shop or burning something in the fire pit outside. I can home one day and had left the back door open and thought omg the house is burning when I walked in. Nope just Richard with a fire in the fire pit. I would just laugh and go on about my day.



He was a master craftsman when it came to making things. His dining table and chairs were made by hand they are works of art.



His love of his wife was amazing! He would be honest and say he wasn’t a perfect man but he was a better one due to her. As friends and neighbors we would all joke and say “Oh we know Buddy! We can’t figure out how you got her!” Yet again more laughter would ensue. His daughters were what made his eyes twinkle. He was full of pride with both.



I along with our family will miss him greatly but we also know he was comfortable with the journey he knew he needed to take.



Peace be with all.



Lisa Heglar Neighbor June 1, 2021