Richard Lee Troutman
May 6, 1947 - May 28, 2021
Richard Lee Troutman, 74, of Kure Beach, passed with peace and grace Friday, May 28, 2021.
Born May 6, 1947, in Hickory, he was the son of the late Lee Rosco "Put" Troutman and Georgia Smyre Troutman. Richard was married to his loving wife, Linda for 56 years. He was the co-owner of a family business for over 50 years, and the president of Troutman Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning in Hickory.
Anyone who knew Richard knew that he was a jack of all trades, but he specifically loved woodworking, surf fishing, and restoring old cars. He could fix anything, and most recently served "on staff" at Christ Community Church, where he really would fix everything. He loved the way the Word of God was preached at Christ Community, and was an incredibly dedicated member of the body of Christ there. His friends loved him most for the way he loved and served others so well. His sense of humor would light up any room, and anyone who talked to Richard would always walk away from the conversation with a smile on their face or a trinket from Richard in their hand - oftentimes, it was both. He was a father to many and a friend to all.
Along with Linda, survivors include his sister, Gloria Propst and husband, Michael; brother, Rosco Troutman and wife, Carolyn; daughters, Melanie Troutman Haist and husband, Paul Haist, and Julia Troutman Byrd and husband, Michael, Byrd; grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Haist, Conor Slattery, Jonathan Slattery and wife, Viera, Patrick Slattery, and Miguel, Christopher, David, and Mikayla Byrd; great-granddaughter, Iris Slattery; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be conducted by Pastor Paul Phillips at Christ Community Church, 4555 Fairview Dr., Wednesday, June 2, at 2 p.m., with a visitation at 1 p.m., prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made out to the Christ Community Church Tutoring Program, 4555 Fairview Dr., Wilmington, NC 28412.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 1, 2021.