Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Lee Troutman
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S. College Rd
Wilmington, NC
Richard Lee Troutman

May 6, 1947 - May 28, 2021

Richard Lee Troutman, 74, of Kure Beach, passed with peace and grace Friday, May 28, 2021.

Born May 6, 1947, in Hickory, he was the son of the late Lee Rosco "Put" Troutman and Georgia Smyre Troutman. Richard was married to his loving wife, Linda for 56 years. He was the co-owner of a family business for over 50 years, and the president of Troutman Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning in Hickory.

Anyone who knew Richard knew that he was a jack of all trades, but he specifically loved woodworking, surf fishing, and restoring old cars. He could fix anything, and most recently served "on staff" at Christ Community Church, where he really would fix everything. He loved the way the Word of God was preached at Christ Community, and was an incredibly dedicated member of the body of Christ there. His friends loved him most for the way he loved and served others so well. His sense of humor would light up any room, and anyone who talked to Richard would always walk away from the conversation with a smile on their face or a trinket from Richard in their hand - oftentimes, it was both. He was a father to many and a friend to all.

Along with Linda, survivors include his sister, Gloria Propst and husband, Michael; brother, Rosco Troutman and wife, Carolyn; daughters, Melanie Troutman Haist and husband, Paul Haist, and Julia Troutman Byrd and husband, Michael, Byrd; grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Haist, Conor Slattery, Jonathan Slattery and wife, Viera, Patrick Slattery, and Miguel, Christopher, David, and Mikayla Byrd; great-granddaughter, Iris Slattery; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be conducted by Pastor Paul Phillips at Christ Community Church, 4555 Fairview Dr., Wednesday, June 2, at 2 p.m., with a visitation at 1 p.m., prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials can be made out to the Christ Community Church Tutoring Program, 4555 Fairview Dr., Wilmington, NC 28412.

Andrews Mortuary

www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Christ Community Church
4555 Fairview Drive,, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
41 Entries
So sorry, Linda. You and Richard together have served so many including our family. Richard could always make us laugh!
Jenny and Bill Morrison
Friend
July 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We are thinking about you and your family at this difficult time.
Jeff & Shari Kempton
Friend
June 6, 2021
i had known richard since we where 14 years old i deepley sadden to hear this he was the best of friends i ask the the lord to help an heal there hurt
jimmy bridgeman
Friend
June 3, 2021
I remember Richard as always being so nice to me when I was a kid living in his apartments. He and Rosco would let me come hang out at the shop and even ride with them some times. He even let me earn some money mowing his grass even though I did get stung a bunch by yellow jackets one time and Linda did too trying to help me. Oh the memories. I'm so sorry for your loss as losing a parent is never easy. Prayers to all.
Timothy D Southers
Friend
June 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
jimmy bridgeman
Friend
June 2, 2021
Linda, the Lord will bless you and keep you. He will comfort your mourning heart. I was surprised and sad to see Richard´s obituary. You two were an awesome couple. Richard was such a funny and encouraging person, a good cook too. I know that he will be deeply missed. Bless you and your family Linda. In Christ, Donna Hefner
Donna L Hefner
Friend
June 2, 2021
I am deeply grieved by Richard's passing. I know he will be missed by his family and all who knew him. He always could brighten the day by talking to him. I'm sorry I couldn't be there for Linda and the family, but will continue to pray that God will give you His overwhelming love, peace, and strength to go forward. Love to all.
Diane Woody
Family
June 2, 2021
I did not know Richard long enough. The little time I knew him, I could tell he was a Great example for any man to follow. I will miss him. Praying for Linda and the entire family.
Ron Fenstermacher
Friend
June 2, 2021
My condolences to the entire family in the passing of Richard. Richard gave me one of my first jobs when I was 16 years old. He gave me opportunity to learn not only work skills but life skills that I carry to this day. I have always been grateful for the things that he taught me and the friendship that developed along the way. I pray for peace and comfort to the family during this difficult time.
Kenny Little
Friend
June 2, 2021
My heart just breaks for y’all, he will be missed by all.
Joan Whitener-Stacey
Friend
June 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss !
Ruby Hall
Family
June 1, 2021
I am so sorry Linda. I didn´t know he was sick. My prayers are with you.
Kay Pope
Friend
June 1, 2021
Linda, I am so sorry to hear about Richard’s passing. He was such a delightful man and I have the fondest memories of watching him entertain all the kids. We are sending all our love and prayers to you and the family.
Andrea Miller
Friend
June 1, 2021
Linda you and your family are in our prayers during this difficult time.
Junior & Neomi Hedrick
June 1, 2021
Linda, so sorry for your loss. Think of you often and our talks as you cut my hair. Prayers for your family.
Raenell Hines
Friend
June 1, 2021
What do you say about a neighbor and friend of over 24 years? Richard worked hard always. Gave more than many know and was one of my favorite grumpy old men! If he was complaining about something I would listen then crack a joke and asked him if was was better and he would laugh and say yeah I sure am.

He loved his family beyond measure. His grandsons were his world. He loved making and teaching them things. He loved doing things that would make them men and he wasn’t shy about it.

I can’t recall a time that he wasn’t working in the shop or burning something in the fire pit outside. I can home one day and had left the back door open and thought omg the house is burning when I walked in. Nope just Richard with a fire in the fire pit. I would just laugh and go on about my day.

He was a master craftsman when it came to making things. His dining table and chairs were made by hand they are works of art.

His love of his wife was amazing! He would be honest and say he wasn’t a perfect man but he was a better one due to her. As friends and neighbors we would all joke and say “Oh we know Buddy! We can’t figure out how you got her!” Yet again more laughter would ensue. His daughters were what made his eyes twinkle. He was full of pride with both.

I along with our family will miss him greatly but we also know he was comfortable with the journey he knew he needed to take.

Peace be with all.
Lisa Heglar
Neighbor
June 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Carolyn Lail Mann
School
June 1, 2021
Dear Linda, You are dearly loved and we are ready to help during this difficult time. God knit you together and will keep you close as you grieve and rejoice in remembering him. Thank you for sharing Richard with us & with so many others. He is a beacon of light even now & we are still experiencing God’s love and grace through his memories.
Michele Piedmont
Friend
June 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss Linda.
Lina Morrow
June 1, 2021
Sorry for you lose, Richard was always good to me and was one of a kind. He will be missed.
Tim Thompson
Friend
June 1, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Richard was a dear friend and family member for many years.
Joice & Thomas Smyre
Family
May 31, 2021
It was a pleasure to have gotten to know Richard. To the family please accept deepest sympathy for your loss and know that prayers for comfort and peace will follow in the days ahead as you mourn his loss and celebrate his life.
Timothy Carpenter
Friend
May 31, 2021
Richard was an absolute joy to be around. Our whole family was dearly, dearly blessed by him. Every time we saw him at church we loved talking with him and he would make us laugh and smile. He had such a servants heart and we would always see him doing something around the church or helping in some way. What a gift he was to everyone around him. Praying over you today Linda. We send so much love to you, Kristen and Cam Penegar and Austin, Lily Anna, Ella Claire and Brooklynn
Kristen and Cam Penegar
Friend
May 31, 2021
Linda I’m so sorry to hear about Richard. I know you miss him very much. May The Lord comfort you and keep you ever so close to Himself
Betty Waters
May 31, 2021
Richard was a patient of mine at Dr. Lanes office in Hickory. He was a great man and always made us laugh and smile. He will be missed. Prayers for the family.
Kimberly Taylor
Friend
May 31, 2021
I was so sad to read of Richard’s passing and yet he is rejoicing with his Heavenly Father even as I write this. He was a kind gentle sweet man. We shared a love for Kure Beach !! Linda, I am praying for the comfort and peace for you and your family that only God can give!!!
Paige Blanchat
Friend
May 31, 2021
May God be with you Linda and Family
Debbie Austin
Family
May 31, 2021
Richard was always joyful and made you smile even when you didn’t feel like it. He did so much for others and loved the Lord with all his heart. He shared the Gospel with everyone and had a big servants heart. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Linda Norton
Friend
May 30, 2021
Henry and I are so sorry for the passing of Richard. He was the funniest guy, and you both just fit together like a glove. He will be greatly missed. Prayers for your family.
Henry and Jill Ward
Friend
May 30, 2021
It was such a pleasure being a friend of Richard. He was so appreciative of anyone around him and loved telling them about Jesus. He would tell me about the many hospital staff that would be coming to Christ Community church.
Kenneth and Roberta Heinrichs
Friend
May 30, 2021
I was very close to my granddaddy, and Richard had qualities that reminded me so much of him.
I’m thankful that amidst all the special times we enjoyed, we could genuinely share what was on our hearts and encourage each other in our faith in good times and bad.
I’m glad to know that you are in heaven but I will deeply miss your irreplaceable friendship! Thank you for all you did to bring joy to our family and so many!
Mark Wickham
Friend
May 30, 2021
Linda, I was so sorry to hear the news about Richard but we know he is now healed and with His beloved Savior. I know you and the family, along with so many others, will miss Richard’s sweet and giving spirit. I will remember always how he shared his love for woodworking and was such an encourager to me as I learned. He was so gifted in so many areas and a master of them all. May your memories bring joy and laughter in the days ahead. Sending big hugs and so much love!
Mike and Wanda Heustess
Friend
May 30, 2021
We are thankful for the privilege to consider Richard as our family. As a brother in Christ, we are comforted in trusting that we will be together again at some point in our future, praise God! In the meantime, memories of laughter, prayer and discovery adventures shared will help to fill the void his passing creates in our lives. We thank you for opening your heart to us in a profoundly loving gesture, only natural for you. Surely our Lord is smiling Richard; well done my faithful servant, well done.
Debra, Dale & Cody Zimmerman
May 30, 2021
I’m heartbroken for all of you grieving the loss of such a truly wonderful man. He was one of the kindest, funniest, most welcoming people in this world and I hope all his love will bring you comfort.
Maggie Dahlstrom
Friend
May 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about Richard. We know how hard this time is for your family and pray for peaceful time to heal.
Lori Tate (Putman)
Family
May 30, 2021
Lori and David Tate
Family
May 30, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Richard was a special brother in law to me.. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jean Coble
Family
May 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Richard loved his family so much. He never met a stranger. He would always give his time and talent to help others when possible.
My Uncle Richard could always make me laugh. We will love you and miss you always.
Wanda Pollard
Family
May 30, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss! I’ll never forget all of the special times and memories I made with Mr. Troutman. From the Frogmore Stew, getting his fishing boat stuck in the mud, playing pool in his garage, laughing at his donkeys, and climbing into the caboose he had in his backyard. I will also never forget the generosity and hospitality that Mr. Troutman showed to my family, and his love for the Lord. He will be missed.
Zachary Wickham
Friend
May 30, 2021
We are incredibly sorry for your loss. Richard was a man who everyone fell in love with. He could make you laugh until you cried. He made everyone feel like family. He loved everyone despite their flaws. Most importantly, he loved God and it showed in everything that he did. The Wickham’s are praying for you during this time.
Everett & Anna Wickham
Friend
May 30, 2021
When Maggie told us about his death I just found it so hard to believe it. He was such a strong man with a sense of humor who will be missed by so many.
Sandy and John. Millholland
Friend
May 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 41 of 41 results